All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2370 Tocayo Ave #112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2370 Tocayo Ave #112
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

2370 Tocayo Ave #112

2370 Tocayo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Nestor
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2370 Tocayo Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Single Story, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo, 2 Reserved Parking Spots** - ** Single story, 2 bedroom, 1 bath Condo with ceramic tile floors throughout, dual pane vinyl windows and vertical blinds, fenced patio with garden area. Common area pool, spa and tot lot. 2 reserved parking spots. Appliances include: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Washer and Dryer Hook-ups. 1 year lease, Tenant pays all utilities except trash. No Pets. Please call DRW at (619) 421-9090 to schedule a showing. www.DRWGroup.biz Thank You! **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2401481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 have any available units?
2370 Tocayo Ave #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 have?
Some of 2370 Tocayo Ave #112's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 currently offering any rent specials?
2370 Tocayo Ave #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 pet-friendly?
No, 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 offer parking?
Yes, 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 offers parking.
Does 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 have a pool?
Yes, 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 has a pool.
Does 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 have accessible units?
No, 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2370 Tocayo Ave #112 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University