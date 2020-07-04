2370 Tocayo Ave #112

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool hot tub

Single Story, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo, 2 Reserved Parking Spots** - ** Single story, 2 bedroom, 1 bath Condo with ceramic tile floors throughout, dual pane vinyl windows and vertical blinds, fenced patio with garden area. Common area pool, spa and tot lot. 2 reserved parking spots. Appliances include: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Washer and Dryer Hook-ups. 1 year lease, Tenant pays all utilities except trash. No Pets. Please call DRW at (619) 421-9090 to schedule a showing. www.DRWGroup.biz Thank You! **



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2401481)