Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

2305 Caminito Andada Available 01/28/19 Dazzlingly upgraded 3 BR, 2.5 BA condo in Park Point Loma. 2 Car attached Garage - This stunning condo in Point Loma Heights is 1495 sq. ft. The owners have remodeled and updated with love. Marble is used in the kitchen for durability on the counters and floors. Heated kitchen floor, Electrolux induction range, LG Stainlyess refrigerator, Bosch D/W and lots of thoughtful, practical storage with unique touches. The living room fireplace is wood burning. You'll love the built in wall unit in the living room. Easy care bamboo floors downstairs. And, a handy powder room. Access from the kitchen directly to the garage. Punchy design on the stair risers. In both upstairs bathrooms, you'll enjoy thermal shower/bath turn on valves. "Sunset" balcony from Master BR. Pre-set your own comfort temperature! Thoughtful storage throughout. Trendy light fixtures. It's a "feel good" home. The lap pool has a 12' deep end. Then there is a family pool, a kiddie pool, a jacuzzi, picnic area, and basketball court. Lots of parking space in driveway. Check School Finder for neighborhood public schools.



Contact PM, Susan Miller, Chase Pacific, 858.945.2360 by phone or text, to arrange a tour. Create a guest card when responding online.



Chase Pacific is the only Management company authorized to accept applications to rent this property.



No Pets Allowed



