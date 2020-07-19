All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2305 Caminito Andada

2305 Caminito Andada · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Caminito Andada, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
2305 Caminito Andada Available 01/28/19 Dazzlingly upgraded 3 BR, 2.5 BA condo in Park Point Loma. 2 Car attached Garage - This stunning condo in Point Loma Heights is 1495 sq. ft. The owners have remodeled and updated with love. Marble is used in the kitchen for durability on the counters and floors. Heated kitchen floor, Electrolux induction range, LG Stainlyess refrigerator, Bosch D/W and lots of thoughtful, practical storage with unique touches. The living room fireplace is wood burning. You'll love the built in wall unit in the living room. Easy care bamboo floors downstairs. And, a handy powder room. Access from the kitchen directly to the garage. Punchy design on the stair risers. In both upstairs bathrooms, you'll enjoy thermal shower/bath turn on valves. "Sunset" balcony from Master BR. Pre-set your own comfort temperature! Thoughtful storage throughout. Trendy light fixtures. It's a "feel good" home. The lap pool has a 12' deep end. Then there is a family pool, a kiddie pool, a jacuzzi, picnic area, and basketball court. Lots of parking space in driveway. Check School Finder for neighborhood public schools.

Contact PM, Susan Miller, Chase Pacific, 858.945.2360 by phone or text, to arrange a tour. Create a guest card when responding online.

Chase Pacific is the only Management company authorized to accept applications to rent this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4648081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Caminito Andada have any available units?
2305 Caminito Andada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Caminito Andada have?
Some of 2305 Caminito Andada's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Caminito Andada currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Caminito Andada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Caminito Andada pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Caminito Andada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2305 Caminito Andada offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Caminito Andada offers parking.
Does 2305 Caminito Andada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Caminito Andada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Caminito Andada have a pool?
Yes, 2305 Caminito Andada has a pool.
Does 2305 Caminito Andada have accessible units?
No, 2305 Caminito Andada does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Caminito Andada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Caminito Andada has units with dishwashers.
