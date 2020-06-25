2276 Manzana Way.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Rent : $2495.00

Deposit: $1,800.00

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Beds / Baths: 3 / 2.5



Description : Upgraded, spacious cul-de-sac townhome with nearly 1600 square feet features modern neutral 18 inch tile floor throughout first floor, stairs and hall, granite tile countertops in kitchen and mostly stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher and white built-in microwave, formal and dining areas and washer/dryer hook-ups in attached 2 car garage. Bedrooms upstairs feature laminate wood flooring, mirrored closets, upgraded baths and dark wood cabinetry throughout kitchen and baths. Master bedroom has dual door access, his/hers mirrored closets, dual sink vanity and glass tile shower enclosure in master bath. Hall bath has glass/tile tub/shower enclosure and dual sink vanity. Window coverings are 2 faux wood blinds and verticals. Large partially covered /shaded back patio and yard area with Easy turf Synthetic lawn is fenced and has gated access from front



