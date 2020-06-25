All apartments in San Diego
2276 Manzana Way.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2276 Manzana Way

2276 Manzana Way · No Longer Available
Location

2276 Manzana Way, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Rent : $2495.00
Deposit: $1,800.00
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Beds / Baths: 3 / 2.5

Description : Upgraded, spacious cul-de-sac townhome with nearly 1600 square feet features modern neutral 18 inch tile floor throughout first floor, stairs and hall, granite tile countertops in kitchen and mostly stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher and white built-in microwave, formal and dining areas and washer/dryer hook-ups in attached 2 car garage. Bedrooms upstairs feature laminate wood flooring, mirrored closets, upgraded baths and dark wood cabinetry throughout kitchen and baths. Master bedroom has dual door access, his/hers mirrored closets, dual sink vanity and glass tile shower enclosure in master bath. Hall bath has glass/tile tub/shower enclosure and dual sink vanity. Window coverings are 2 faux wood blinds and verticals. Large partially covered /shaded back patio and yard area with Easy turf Synthetic lawn is fenced and has gated access from front

Amenities:
Refrigerator, Stove, Pool, Spa, Hook-Ups, Fireplace, Patio / Balcony, Gym / Exercise Room, Two Story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2276 Manzana Way have any available units?
2276 Manzana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2276 Manzana Way have?
Some of 2276 Manzana Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2276 Manzana Way currently offering any rent specials?
2276 Manzana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2276 Manzana Way pet-friendly?
No, 2276 Manzana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2276 Manzana Way offer parking?
Yes, 2276 Manzana Way offers parking.
Does 2276 Manzana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2276 Manzana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2276 Manzana Way have a pool?
Yes, 2276 Manzana Way has a pool.
Does 2276 Manzana Way have accessible units?
No, 2276 Manzana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2276 Manzana Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2276 Manzana Way has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

