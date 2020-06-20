All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 4 2019

2252 Galahad Road

2252 Galahad Road · No Longer Available
Location

2252 Galahad Road, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
One level single family house - Bright one level single family home 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2 car garage and a separate 1 car garage with loads of storage and low maintenance yard front and back, rare with large rear patio for entertaining. Rare location, corner lot, easy care home it is approx. 1580 sq. ft. fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Property got freshly painted with popcorn ceiling removed and flooring re-stained. Tenants are responsible for the landscaping. Wonderful laminate flooring throughout, dont miss this one.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small Pet considered. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2269100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Galahad Road have any available units?
2252 Galahad Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2252 Galahad Road have?
Some of 2252 Galahad Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 Galahad Road currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Galahad Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Galahad Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2252 Galahad Road is pet friendly.
Does 2252 Galahad Road offer parking?
Yes, 2252 Galahad Road offers parking.
Does 2252 Galahad Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2252 Galahad Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Galahad Road have a pool?
No, 2252 Galahad Road does not have a pool.
Does 2252 Galahad Road have accessible units?
No, 2252 Galahad Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Galahad Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2252 Galahad Road does not have units with dishwashers.
