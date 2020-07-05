All apartments in San Diego
2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108

2250 Camino De La Reina · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Luxury Living in this Gorgeous Upgraded Condo with a ton of amenities! Prime Mission Valley location! - Enjoy luxury living in this spacious remodeled condo, located in the River Colony community of Mission Valley.

With tons of upgrades, open floor plan, this 2bd 2bath condo is light, bright, and features:
- Premium Laminate flooring throughout
- Upgraded remodeled kitchen
- Granite Counters
- Stainless Steel Double sided Fridge and appliances including :
- Rangehood Microwave, Stove and Dishwasher
- Private balcony with storage
- Large master bedroom with on-suite bathroom
- Tons of closet space
- Fireplace
- Central AC
- Washer and Dryer

Includes 2 assigned parking spaces

Property amenities include :
- Pool
- Spa
- Fitness Center
- Reading room
- Gated community
- Central location close to freeways, trolley stop and shopping malls

****PETS: 1 Dog or Cat Allowed; 50lb weight restriction.
****Water, Trash, and sewage included in rent
**** Unit is unfurnished

12 month lease

For Virtual Tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sy-bTkfeHCw

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5700956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 have any available units?
2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 have?
Some of 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 is pet friendly.
Does 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 offers parking.
Does 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 have a pool?
Yes, 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 has a pool.
Does 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 have accessible units?
No, 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108 has units with dishwashers.

