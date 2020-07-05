2250 Camino De La Reina #6301**, San Diego, CA 92108

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool hot tub

Luxury Living in this Gorgeous Upgraded Condo with a ton of amenities! Prime Mission Valley location! - Enjoy luxury living in this spacious remodeled condo, located in the River Colony community of Mission Valley.



With tons of upgrades, open floor plan, this 2bd 2bath condo is light, bright, and features:

- Premium Laminate flooring throughout

- Upgraded remodeled kitchen

- Granite Counters

- Stainless Steel Double sided Fridge and appliances including :

- Rangehood Microwave, Stove and Dishwasher

- Private balcony with storage

- Large master bedroom with on-suite bathroom

- Tons of closet space

- Fireplace

- Central AC

- Washer and Dryer



Includes 2 assigned parking spaces



Property amenities include :

- Pool

- Spa

- Fitness Center

- Reading room

- Gated community

- Central location close to freeways, trolley stop and shopping malls



****PETS: 1 Dog or Cat Allowed; 50lb weight restriction.

****Water, Trash, and sewage included in rent

**** Unit is unfurnished



12 month lease



For Virtual Tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sy-bTkfeHCw



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE5700956)