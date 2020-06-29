2239 Flintridge Drive

Amenities
2239 Flintridge - 1/2 OFF 1st MONTH! Beautiful 4bd, 2.5ba, 2 story home w/ 2 car garage -
2239 Flintridge, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths
** JUST LOWERED** WILL GO FAST **
$2,495 per Month, $2,400 Deposit
** HALF (1/2) OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!! **
Beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 story spacious home, very unique layout. Huge living room w/hardwood floors throughout first floor. Kitchen w/ceramic tile countertop & all stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry room right off kitchen. Brand new paint, great lighting fixtures. 2 Bedrooms located upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs. Very unique layout, lots of closet space, tons of windows allowing a lot natural light. Large front and back yard. Detached garage with additional storage place. Great location! Super easy freeway access to 54/805. Near South East San Diego, National City, & Bonita.
Lease: 1 year
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: Garage
Available: Now
Contact Information: Leasing Line
Appliances
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Interior Amenities
Wood Floors
Granite Counters
Exterior Amenities
Backyard
Other
Lots of Closet Space
