2239 Flintridge Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2239 Flintridge - 1/2 OFF 1st MONTH! Beautiful 4bd, 2.5ba, 2 story home w/ 2 car garage -

** HALF (1/2) OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!! **



* We are still showing!

OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY'S from 3:30-4p

(please practice social distance)



NOW SHOWING!!! SEE YOU AT OUR NEXT SHOWING!!

CALL/TEXT US FOR AN APPOINTMENT!



2239 Flintridge, San Diego, CA 92139

Paradise Hills

4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths



** JUST LOWERED** WILL GO FAST **

$2,495 per Month, $2,400 Deposit



** HALF (1/2) OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!! **



Beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 story spacious home, very unique layout. Huge living room w/hardwood floors throughout first floor. Kitchen w/ceramic tile countertop & all stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry room right off kitchen. Brand new paint, great lighting fixtures. 2 Bedrooms located upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs. Very unique layout, lots of closet space, tons of windows allowing a lot natural light. Large front and back yard. Detached garage with additional storage place. Great location! Super easy freeway access to 54/805. Near South East San Diego, National City, & Bonita.



Lease: 1 year

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: Garage

Available: Now

Contact Information: Leasing Line



Appliances

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Interior Amenities

Wood Floors

Granite Counters

Exterior Amenities

Backyard



Other

Lots of Closet Space



** APPLICATIONS FOUND ON OUR WEBSITE ONLY, PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE **

* We manage multiple properties, When contacting please provide address.



Cal BRE#01317589

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



(RLNE2534281)