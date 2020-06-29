All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2239 Flintridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2239 Flintridge Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

2239 Flintridge Drive

2239 Flintridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Paradise Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2239 Flintridge Drive, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2239 Flintridge - 1/2 OFF 1st MONTH! Beautiful 4bd, 2.5ba, 2 story home w/ 2 car garage -
** HALF (1/2) OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!! **

* We are still showing!
OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY'S from 3:30-4p
(please practice social distance)

NOW SHOWING!!! SEE YOU AT OUR NEXT SHOWING!!
CALL/TEXT US FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

2239 Flintridge, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths

** JUST LOWERED** WILL GO FAST **
$2,495 per Month, $2,400 Deposit

** HALF (1/2) OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!! **

Beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 story spacious home, very unique layout. Huge living room w/hardwood floors throughout first floor. Kitchen w/ceramic tile countertop & all stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry room right off kitchen. Brand new paint, great lighting fixtures. 2 Bedrooms located upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs. Very unique layout, lots of closet space, tons of windows allowing a lot natural light. Large front and back yard. Detached garage with additional storage place. Great location! Super easy freeway access to 54/805. Near South East San Diego, National City, & Bonita.

Lease: 1 year
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: Garage
Available: Now
Contact Information: Leasing Line

Appliances
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Interior Amenities
Wood Floors
Granite Counters
Exterior Amenities
Backyard

Other
Lots of Closet Space

** APPLICATIONS FOUND ON OUR WEBSITE ONLY, PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE **
* We manage multiple properties, When contacting please provide address.

Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE2534281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 Flintridge Drive have any available units?
2239 Flintridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2239 Flintridge Drive have?
Some of 2239 Flintridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2239 Flintridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2239 Flintridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 Flintridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2239 Flintridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2239 Flintridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2239 Flintridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2239 Flintridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2239 Flintridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 Flintridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2239 Flintridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2239 Flintridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2239 Flintridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2239 Flintridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2239 Flintridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University