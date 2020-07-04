All apartments in San Diego
2168 Pentuckett Ave.

2168 Pentuckett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2168 Pentuckett Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2168 Pentuckett Ave. Available 12/01/19 Charming South Park Home w/Hardwood Floors and Many Upgrades - This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a newly renovated kitchen that includes new cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a large front porch and the white picket fence in the front yard adds to the charm. The low maintenance front and back yard includes a deck off the kitchen which is ideal for relaxing and entertaining. The home also includes a large two car garage.

Located in the North Park/South Park area close to downtown, parks, and easy freeway access. Just a short distance to many eateries, bars, shops, and entertainment.

Terms
1-year minimum Lease
Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent
Utilities: Trash Pick Up & Gardener Service included
Dog allowed upon approval. Max 25lbs or less. One dog only.

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained. *

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3755899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2168 Pentuckett Ave. have any available units?
2168 Pentuckett Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2168 Pentuckett Ave. have?
Some of 2168 Pentuckett Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2168 Pentuckett Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2168 Pentuckett Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2168 Pentuckett Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2168 Pentuckett Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2168 Pentuckett Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2168 Pentuckett Ave. offers parking.
Does 2168 Pentuckett Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2168 Pentuckett Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2168 Pentuckett Ave. have a pool?
No, 2168 Pentuckett Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2168 Pentuckett Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2168 Pentuckett Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2168 Pentuckett Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2168 Pentuckett Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

