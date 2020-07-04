Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

2168 Pentuckett Ave. Available 12/01/19 Charming South Park Home w/Hardwood Floors and Many Upgrades - This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a newly renovated kitchen that includes new cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a large front porch and the white picket fence in the front yard adds to the charm. The low maintenance front and back yard includes a deck off the kitchen which is ideal for relaxing and entertaining. The home also includes a large two car garage.



Located in the North Park/South Park area close to downtown, parks, and easy freeway access. Just a short distance to many eateries, bars, shops, and entertainment.



Terms

1-year minimum Lease

Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent

Utilities: Trash Pick Up & Gardener Service included

Dog allowed upon approval. Max 25lbs or less. One dog only.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained. *



No Cats Allowed



