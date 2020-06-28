All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 AM

216 West Robinson Avenue

216 West Robinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

216 West Robinson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unfurnished or Furnished-Charming single-family craftsman home located in the Hillcrest/ Mission Hills district of San Diego. Remodeled 2076 sq/ft, 4 bedrooms 2 1/4 baths. All bedrooms have a walk-in closet. Upper r bedroom opens to a large outdoor spacious balcony. Plenty of windows giving plenty of natural light. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. All wood floors throughout. Fenced back yard. Public and charter schools nearby and walking distance to shopping. Close to freeways, airport and navy base.

Rent unfurnished: $4400

Must have a credit score of 700+
2.5 x amount of income in rent
No evictions
No poor rent
No co-signer

For faster reply call 619-630-5134

www.mirisproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 West Robinson Avenue have any available units?
216 West Robinson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 West Robinson Avenue have?
Some of 216 West Robinson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 West Robinson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
216 West Robinson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 West Robinson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 216 West Robinson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 216 West Robinson Avenue offer parking?
No, 216 West Robinson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 216 West Robinson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 West Robinson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 West Robinson Avenue have a pool?
No, 216 West Robinson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 216 West Robinson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 216 West Robinson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 216 West Robinson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 West Robinson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
