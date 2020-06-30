2155 National Ave

Amenities
Newly Remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom near downtown - Property Id: 163584
Remodeled with new granite counter tops, laminate wood, tile in kitchen, garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove, bath fixtures, ceiling fans and floor stone in bathroom.
Near Downtown, Coronado and Airport.
Water, trash, gas and electric included in rent.
One alley parking space and street parking available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163584
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5608835)