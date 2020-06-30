All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

2155 National Ave

2155 National Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2155 National Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Barrio Logan

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom near downtown - Property Id: 163584

Remodeled with new granite counter tops, laminate wood, tile in kitchen, garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove, bath fixtures, ceiling fans and floor stone in bathroom.
Near Downtown, Coronado and Airport.
Water, trash, gas and electric included in rent.

One alley parking space and street parking available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163584
Property Id 163584

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 National Ave have any available units?
2155 National Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2155 National Ave have?
Some of 2155 National Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 National Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2155 National Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 National Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2155 National Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2155 National Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2155 National Ave offers parking.
Does 2155 National Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 National Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 National Ave have a pool?
No, 2155 National Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2155 National Ave have accessible units?
No, 2155 National Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 National Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 National Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

