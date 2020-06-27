Amenities

2114 Ebers Street Available 08/02/19 Beauty at the Beach! Gorgeous 3/2! Walk to Everything Ocean Beach! Tons of Parking! - After a day at the beach, WALK home to this Ocean Beach 3 bed/2 bath beauty. The home has been remodeled from top-to-bottom and is loaded with all the amenities. The open-plan main living area with fireplace has a modern coastal feel. The enormous west-facing rooftop deck for taking in the sunset--an oasis. The bright kitchen is a cook's dream, featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinets and counter space, and a kitchen island. In terms of comfort and convenience, the home has everything! Three bedrooms including a spacious master suite. Both of the two full baths are nicely appointed with tile and all updated lighting and fixtures. There's a generous two car garage for parking or storage, PLUS driveway space to park two cars off street--a true luxury in a beach town. Full sized washer/dryer! The fenced yard wraps all the way around with a nice deck out front and a shady avocado tree! Available mid July to Mid August.



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Two excellent rental references must be provided. NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



Pets accepted with an additional deposit of $500 and a monthly pet fee of $50, per pet. Pets under one year old are not accepted.



