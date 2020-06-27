All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

2114 Ebers Street

2114 Ebers Street · No Longer Available
Location

2114 Ebers Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2114 Ebers Street Available 08/02/19 Beauty at the Beach! Gorgeous 3/2! Walk to Everything Ocean Beach! Tons of Parking! - After a day at the beach, WALK home to this Ocean Beach 3 bed/2 bath beauty. The home has been remodeled from top-to-bottom and is loaded with all the amenities. The open-plan main living area with fireplace has a modern coastal feel. The enormous west-facing rooftop deck for taking in the sunset--an oasis. The bright kitchen is a cook's dream, featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinets and counter space, and a kitchen island. In terms of comfort and convenience, the home has everything! Three bedrooms including a spacious master suite. Both of the two full baths are nicely appointed with tile and all updated lighting and fixtures. There's a generous two car garage for parking or storage, PLUS driveway space to park two cars off street--a true luxury in a beach town. Full sized washer/dryer! The fenced yard wraps all the way around with a nice deck out front and a shady avocado tree! Available mid July to Mid August.

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Two excellent rental references must be provided. NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

Pets accepted with an additional deposit of $500 and a monthly pet fee of $50, per pet. Pets under one year old are not accepted.

(RLNE2414795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Ebers Street have any available units?
2114 Ebers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 Ebers Street have?
Some of 2114 Ebers Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Ebers Street currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Ebers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Ebers Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2114 Ebers Street is pet friendly.
Does 2114 Ebers Street offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Ebers Street offers parking.
Does 2114 Ebers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2114 Ebers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Ebers Street have a pool?
No, 2114 Ebers Street does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Ebers Street have accessible units?
No, 2114 Ebers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Ebers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 Ebers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
