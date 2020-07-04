All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

2034 Kettner

2034 Kettner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2034 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Harborview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Top 4th floor unit with panoramic views of bay & more. Open floorplan with one bedroom downstairs and 2nd br is upstairs loft & bathroom. Full size washer/dryer in downstairs bedroom. Two balconies, one has view of bay and other has view of Kettner/downstown. Large open windows allow natural lighting to abound. Vaulted ceiling; fan. Near restaurants/cafes in heart of Little Italy. Build in 2001, building has security gates. New paint, new fixtures, hardwood floors and carpeting. Beautiful unit & views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 Kettner have any available units?
2034 Kettner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 Kettner have?
Some of 2034 Kettner's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 Kettner currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Kettner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Kettner pet-friendly?
No, 2034 Kettner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2034 Kettner offer parking?
No, 2034 Kettner does not offer parking.
Does 2034 Kettner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2034 Kettner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Kettner have a pool?
No, 2034 Kettner does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Kettner have accessible units?
No, 2034 Kettner does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Kettner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 Kettner has units with dishwashers.

