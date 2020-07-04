2034 Kettner

Amenities

Top 4th floor unit with panoramic views of bay & more. Open floorplan with one bedroom downstairs and 2nd br is upstairs loft & bathroom. Full size washer/dryer in downstairs bedroom. Two balconies, one has view of bay and other has view of Kettner/downstown. Large open windows allow natural lighting to abound. Vaulted ceiling; fan. Near restaurants/cafes in heart of Little Italy. Build in 2001, building has security gates. New paint, new fixtures, hardwood floors and carpeting. Beautiful unit & views!