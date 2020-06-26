All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3

203 Willie James Jones Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

203 Willie James Jones Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apt 3 Available 07/19/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment Home in Lincoln Park - Available in Mid-July!

Quick access to the 805 and 94 freeways, close to shopping and restaurants, nearby schools include: Mead Elementary School, Horton Elementary School, Lincoln High School, and several others.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, and gas range/oven
- Laminate flooring
- Off-street parking included.

Community Features:
- Gated access
- On-site Laundry
- Smoke-free
- Lush Landscaping.

*Photos are of a similar unit, some features may vary.*

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/sewer/trash service is included.

Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/203-Willie-James-Jones-Ave-Apt-3-San-Diego-CA-92102

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4987925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 have any available units?
203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 have?
Some of 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Willie James Jones Ave Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
