Apt 3 Available 07/19/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment Home in Lincoln Park - Available in Mid-July!



Quick access to the 805 and 94 freeways, close to shopping and restaurants, nearby schools include: Mead Elementary School, Horton Elementary School, Lincoln High School, and several others.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes refrigerator, and gas range/oven

- Laminate flooring

- Off-street parking included.



Community Features:

- Gated access

- On-site Laundry

- Smoke-free

- Lush Landscaping.



*Photos are of a similar unit, some features may vary.*



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/sewer/trash service is included.



Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/203-Willie-James-Jones-Ave-Apt-3-San-Diego-CA-92102



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



