Amenities
Apt 3 Available 07/19/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment Home in Lincoln Park - Available in Mid-July!
Quick access to the 805 and 94 freeways, close to shopping and restaurants, nearby schools include: Mead Elementary School, Horton Elementary School, Lincoln High School, and several others.
Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, and gas range/oven
- Laminate flooring
- Off-street parking included.
Community Features:
- Gated access
- On-site Laundry
- Smoke-free
- Lush Landscaping.
*Photos are of a similar unit, some features may vary.*
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/sewer/trash service is included.
Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/203-Willie-James-Jones-Ave-Apt-3-San-Diego-CA-92102
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE4987925)