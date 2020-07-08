2014 30th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

202 Available 05/23/20 A modern gem located in the heart of the charming community of South Park. Walk to dining, local shops, and parks. This is a unique opportunity to live and work in a newer apartment building featuring city and bay views, secure (2 car) garages, spacious private outdoor deck, quartz countertops, stainless steel & energy-efficient appliances, 24/7 video surveillance security, and much more.



