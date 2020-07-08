All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2014 30th Street

2014 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2014 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
202 Available 05/23/20 A modern gem located in the heart of the charming community of South Park. Walk to dining, local shops, and parks. This is a unique opportunity to live and work in a newer apartment building featuring city and bay views, secure (2 car) garages, spacious private outdoor deck, quartz countertops, stainless steel & energy-efficient appliances, 24/7 video surveillance security, and much more.

If you've been searching for something unique and amazing... look no further!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2014-30th-st-san-diego-ca-92104-usa-unit-202/9ec2b1a3-e528-402a-a921-d09351dddc7b

(RLNE5762341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 30th Street have any available units?
2014 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 30th Street have?
Some of 2014 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2014 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2014 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2014 30th Street offers parking.
Does 2014 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2014 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 30th Street have a pool?
No, 2014 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2014 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 2014 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 30th Street has units with dishwashers.

