All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1942 Diamond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1942 Diamond Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:25 PM

1942 Diamond Street

1942 Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1942 Diamond Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently refreshed and ready to move in immediately! All new stainless appliance suite (refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher). New quartz countertops, new paint, new light fixtures and new window dressings throughout.

Up for rent is a three bedroom, one bathroom single family, detached home north of Garnet in Pacific Beach. The home is walking distance to Vons, Trader Joe's and Kate Sessions Park. Easy access to the beaches and to the freeway for commuting. The home is a five minute downhill bike ride to the beach but far enough removed from the bars and restaurants when you need some peace and quiet.

The home has hardwood floors but tile in kitchen and bathroom. Each bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet for clothing and storage. In addition, the home also has a linen closet and storage closet for additional storage needs. The rental includes two off-street parking spots. Kitchen is galley style with a breakfast nook area. All major appliances included - refrigerator, gas range, garbage disposal, washer and dryer.

No smoking. Pets welcome on a case by case basis with an additional pet deposit.

Owner pays water, trash and landscaping. Tenant responsible for electric and gas only.

Please email me with your phone number if you're interested in seeing the unit. If you've seen the property and you're interested in renting, please fill out an application at pbmanagement.managebuilding.com. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 Diamond Street have any available units?
1942 Diamond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1942 Diamond Street have?
Some of 1942 Diamond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 Diamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Diamond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Diamond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 Diamond Street is pet friendly.
Does 1942 Diamond Street offer parking?
Yes, 1942 Diamond Street offers parking.
Does 1942 Diamond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1942 Diamond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Diamond Street have a pool?
No, 1942 Diamond Street does not have a pool.
Does 1942 Diamond Street have accessible units?
No, 1942 Diamond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Diamond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 Diamond Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University