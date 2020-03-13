1942 Diamond Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently refreshed and ready to move in immediately! All new stainless appliance suite (refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher). New quartz countertops, new paint, new light fixtures and new window dressings throughout.



Up for rent is a three bedroom, one bathroom single family, detached home north of Garnet in Pacific Beach. The home is walking distance to Vons, Trader Joe's and Kate Sessions Park. Easy access to the beaches and to the freeway for commuting. The home is a five minute downhill bike ride to the beach but far enough removed from the bars and restaurants when you need some peace and quiet.



The home has hardwood floors but tile in kitchen and bathroom. Each bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet for clothing and storage. In addition, the home also has a linen closet and storage closet for additional storage needs. The rental includes two off-street parking spots. Kitchen is galley style with a breakfast nook area. All major appliances included - refrigerator, gas range, garbage disposal, washer and dryer.



No smoking. Pets welcome on a case by case basis with an additional pet deposit.



Owner pays water, trash and landscaping. Tenant responsible for electric and gas only.



Please email me with your phone number if you're interested in seeing the unit. If you've seen the property and you're interested in renting, please fill out an application at pbmanagement.managebuilding.com. Thanks!