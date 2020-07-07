All apartments in San Diego
1878 Titus Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with the most Amazing view of whole San Diego Bay.
The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, on-site coin -op laundry, and 1 tandem off street parking space that can fit 2 small cars. Also has a patio/balcony that you can hang out on and look at the beautiful views. Located in to Old Town/Mission Hills this unit is so close to everything San Diego has to offer and it makes you feel connected with the city. Restaurants, Grocery stores, Downtown, Beaches, and much more are within minutes away from the unit.
No Pets/No Smoking Building
Water and Trash are included.
5 Unit Complex Located in to Old Town/Mission Hills this unit is so close to everything San Diego has to offer and it makes you feel connected with the city. Restaurants, Grocery stores, Downtown, Beaches, and much more are within minutes away from the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1878 Titus Street have any available units?
1878 Titus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1878 Titus Street have?
Some of 1878 Titus Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1878 Titus Street currently offering any rent specials?
1878 Titus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1878 Titus Street pet-friendly?
No, 1878 Titus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1878 Titus Street offer parking?
Yes, 1878 Titus Street offers parking.
Does 1878 Titus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1878 Titus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1878 Titus Street have a pool?
No, 1878 Titus Street does not have a pool.
Does 1878 Titus Street have accessible units?
No, 1878 Titus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1878 Titus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1878 Titus Street does not have units with dishwashers.

