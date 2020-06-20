18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous 1Br/1Ba Condo in Gated Community of Morada - Bernardo Vista Del Lago - Gorgeous Modern Updated 1Br/1Ba Condo

6 Mth Lease May be considered

Located in Gated Community of Morada - Bernardo Vista Del Lago

1Br/1Ba Condo

Downstairs Condo - Large - 814 Sq Ft

Corner Unit- Backs up to green area

Highly Upgraded unit - All New Cabinets and Countertops

Solid Surface Wood Plank Flooring

Modern Custom Paint throughout - Popcorn is removed

Large Living Room - View of Green Area

Spacious BR with Walk in Closet

All Appliances included - New

Brand New Stackable W/D

F/P and A/C,

1 Car Carport

Small Private Patio W/ Storage Closet

W/S/T and Heating of Hot Water is included by HOA

Vista Del Lago Complex - Resort Style Amenities - Swim/Tennis/Fitness Room/Clubroom/Spa/Trails



** Sorry - This owner does not accept ANY Pets **



** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move In**



This condo is close to 15/56/Poway/Carmel Mountain Ranch/Miramar/4S Ranch/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment



Please Note:

