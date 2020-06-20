All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346

18515 Caminito Pasadero · No Longer Available
Location

18515 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous 1Br/1Ba Condo in Gated Community of Morada - Bernardo Vista Del Lago - Gorgeous Modern Updated 1Br/1Ba Condo
6 Mth Lease May be considered
Located in Gated Community of Morada - Bernardo Vista Del Lago
1Br/1Ba Condo
Downstairs Condo - Large - 814 Sq Ft
Corner Unit- Backs up to green area
Highly Upgraded unit - All New Cabinets and Countertops
Solid Surface Wood Plank Flooring
Modern Custom Paint throughout - Popcorn is removed
Large Living Room - View of Green Area
Spacious BR with Walk in Closet
All Appliances included - New
Brand New Stackable W/D
F/P and A/C,
1 Car Carport
Small Private Patio W/ Storage Closet
W/S/T and Heating of Hot Water is included by HOA
Vista Del Lago Complex - Resort Style Amenities - Swim/Tennis/Fitness Room/Clubroom/Spa/Trails

** Sorry - This owner does not accept ANY Pets **

** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move In**

This condo is close to 15/56/Poway/Carmel Mountain Ranch/Miramar/4S Ranch/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

(RLNE5655394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 have any available units?
18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 have?
Some of 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 currently offering any rent specials?
18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 pet-friendly?
No, 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 offer parking?
Yes, 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 offers parking.
Does 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 have a pool?
Yes, 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 has a pool.
Does 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 have accessible units?
No, 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 does not have accessible units.
Does 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346 does not have units with dishwashers.

