18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346

Gorgeous 1Br/1Ba Condo in Gated Community of Morada - Bernardo Vista Del Lago
6 Mth Lease May be considered
Located in Gated Community of Morada - Bernardo Vista Del Lago
1Br/1Ba Condo
Downstairs Condo - Large - 814 Sq Ft
Corner Unit- Backs up to green area
Highly Upgraded unit - All New Cabinets and Countertops
Solid Surface Wood Plank Flooring
Modern Custom Paint throughout - Popcorn is removed
Large Living Room - View of Green Area
Spacious BR with Walk in Closet
All Appliances included - New
Brand New Stackable W/D
F/P and A/C,
1 Car Carport
Small Private Patio W/ Storage Closet
W/S/T and Heating of Hot Water is included by HOA
Vista Del Lago Complex - Resort Style Amenities - Swim/Tennis/Fitness Room/Clubroom/Spa/Trails
** Sorry - This owner does not accept ANY Pets **
** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move In**
This condo is close to 15/56/Poway/Carmel Mountain Ranch/Miramar/4S Ranch/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment
Please Note:
