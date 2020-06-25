All apartments in San Diego
17838 Caminito Balata

17838 Caminito Balata · No Longer Available
Location

17838 Caminito Balata, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Golf Course view in Chapala of Oaks North - Come home today to this lovely home in the ever popular 55+ age restricted gated community of Chapala with gorgeous golf course views.

This home has neutral carpet throughout that coordinates with any style of dcor. The living room features a beautiful natural stone gas fireplace to keep you warm and cozy up on those cooler San Diego evenings.

This single story home features two large bedrooms with two full bathrooms. The master bedroom and en suite bathroom is spacious and includes a very separate closet with built-in shelves and shoe rack.

Your kitchen includes all appliances, granite counter tops with lots of cabinets for storage and space for creating your culinary delights. Extra room for dining in or utilize your adjacent dining room which overlooks your lovely backyard and the golf course.
You will enjoy endless hours of enjoyment on the spacious back patio overlooking Oaks North Golf Course and the beautiful duck pond.

There is an attached 2 car garage with floor to ceiling cabinets.

The community of Oaks North has many amazing amenities including: the community center and all the amenities the Club has to offer, a Library, Auditorium, Billiards room, Game rooms, Meeting rooms, Woodshop, Ceramics and Art room and a Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center and a Lawn Bowling Green.

Call now to make this beautiful home yours.

Renters Insurance Required

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2017479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17838 Caminito Balata have any available units?
17838 Caminito Balata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17838 Caminito Balata have?
Some of 17838 Caminito Balata's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17838 Caminito Balata currently offering any rent specials?
17838 Caminito Balata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17838 Caminito Balata pet-friendly?
Yes, 17838 Caminito Balata is pet friendly.
Does 17838 Caminito Balata offer parking?
Yes, 17838 Caminito Balata offers parking.
Does 17838 Caminito Balata have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17838 Caminito Balata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17838 Caminito Balata have a pool?
Yes, 17838 Caminito Balata has a pool.
Does 17838 Caminito Balata have accessible units?
No, 17838 Caminito Balata does not have accessible units.
Does 17838 Caminito Balata have units with dishwashers?
No, 17838 Caminito Balata does not have units with dishwashers.
