17838 Caminito Balata

Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Golf Course view in Chapala of Oaks North - Come home today to this lovely home in the ever popular 55+ age restricted gated community of Chapala with gorgeous golf course views.



This home has neutral carpet throughout that coordinates with any style of dcor. The living room features a beautiful natural stone gas fireplace to keep you warm and cozy up on those cooler San Diego evenings.



This single story home features two large bedrooms with two full bathrooms. The master bedroom and en suite bathroom is spacious and includes a very separate closet with built-in shelves and shoe rack.



Your kitchen includes all appliances, granite counter tops with lots of cabinets for storage and space for creating your culinary delights. Extra room for dining in or utilize your adjacent dining room which overlooks your lovely backyard and the golf course.

You will enjoy endless hours of enjoyment on the spacious back patio overlooking Oaks North Golf Course and the beautiful duck pond.



There is an attached 2 car garage with floor to ceiling cabinets.



The community of Oaks North has many amazing amenities including: the community center and all the amenities the Club has to offer, a Library, Auditorium, Billiards room, Game rooms, Meeting rooms, Woodshop, Ceramics and Art room and a Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center and a Lawn Bowling Green.



Call now to make this beautiful home yours.



Renters Insurance Required



No Cats Allowed



