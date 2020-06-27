All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:11 AM

1782 Linwood Street

1782 Linwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1782 Linwood Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom unit with a large charming outdoor patio next to the unit. The living room is spacious and hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen has newer cabinets and is complete with a dishwasher. The bathroom was stunningly remodeled and is very bright. The bedrooms are both a generous size and the mirrored closet doors help maximize the light in the room. The unit also has newer windows, ceiling fans throughout, and an AC in the master bedroom. The home is centrally located in the desirable Mission Hills Community, a very quiet in a prestigious neighborhood. There is also shared laundry onsite.

Tenant pays all utilities except; water, sewer, and trash . One small pet allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our office at 619-832-0172.

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 9/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1782 Linwood Street have any available units?
1782 Linwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1782 Linwood Street have?
Some of 1782 Linwood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1782 Linwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1782 Linwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1782 Linwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1782 Linwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 1782 Linwood Street offer parking?
No, 1782 Linwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 1782 Linwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1782 Linwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1782 Linwood Street have a pool?
No, 1782 Linwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1782 Linwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1782 Linwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1782 Linwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1782 Linwood Street has units with dishwashers.
