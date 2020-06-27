1782 Linwood Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom unit with a large charming outdoor patio next to the unit. The living room is spacious and hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen has newer cabinets and is complete with a dishwasher. The bathroom was stunningly remodeled and is very bright. The bedrooms are both a generous size and the mirrored closet doors help maximize the light in the room. The unit also has newer windows, ceiling fans throughout, and an AC in the master bedroom. The home is centrally located in the desirable Mission Hills Community, a very quiet in a prestigious neighborhood. There is also shared laundry onsite.



Tenant pays all utilities except; water, sewer, and trash . One small pet allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent.



Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our office at 619-832-0172.



Cabrillo Properties

DRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 9/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

