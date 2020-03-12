17804 Corte Huasco #58

Amenities

Oaks North Age 55+ Community - Single Story - Tile Floors - New Carpet in Bedrooms - - Oaks North Age 55+ Community

- Oaks North Villas

- 3rd Bedroom was opened up and is now an office/den

- Single Story

- Built in 1981

- Tile Floors in all areas except Bedrooms

- Single Car Garage - Plus Driveway Parking

- Dual Pane Windows

- Granite Counters

- Elevated Lot with View



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



