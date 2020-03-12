All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

17804 Corte Huasco #58

17804 Corte Huasco · No Longer Available
Location

17804 Corte Huasco, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Oaks North Age 55+ Community - Single Story - Tile Floors - New Carpet in Bedrooms - - Oaks North Age 55+ Community
- Oaks North Villas
- 3rd Bedroom was opened up and is now an office/den
- Single Story
- Built in 1981
- Tile Floors in all areas except Bedrooms
- Single Car Garage - Plus Driveway Parking
- Dual Pane Windows
- Granite Counters
- Elevated Lot with View

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4958458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17804 Corte Huasco #58 have any available units?
17804 Corte Huasco #58 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17804 Corte Huasco #58 have?
Some of 17804 Corte Huasco #58's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17804 Corte Huasco #58 currently offering any rent specials?
17804 Corte Huasco #58 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17804 Corte Huasco #58 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17804 Corte Huasco #58 is pet friendly.
Does 17804 Corte Huasco #58 offer parking?
Yes, 17804 Corte Huasco #58 offers parking.
Does 17804 Corte Huasco #58 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17804 Corte Huasco #58 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17804 Corte Huasco #58 have a pool?
No, 17804 Corte Huasco #58 does not have a pool.
Does 17804 Corte Huasco #58 have accessible units?
No, 17804 Corte Huasco #58 does not have accessible units.
Does 17804 Corte Huasco #58 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17804 Corte Huasco #58 does not have units with dishwashers.
