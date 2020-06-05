Amenities
17557 Ashburton Rd. #224-10 Available 03/25/19 Spacious two story condo in highly desired Playmor community! - This large two story home features extremely spacious rooms and a floor plan that is easy and bright! Enjoy those cold nights by the fireplace in your open living room which also has access to a larger patio.
The huge kitchen offers a breakfast nook and comes with a stove, microwave, and dishwasher, with a convenient half bathroom near by.
Up the stairs are your large 3 bedrooms and additional hall bathroom. The large master bedroom has it's own private patio for your added enjoyment. Your new home also comes with a 1 car garage, an assigned parking space and plenty of street parking and the community has a sparkling blue pool to jump into during those warmer days.
This home is located with easy access to the 15 freeway with restaurants and shopping just a short distance away, including a Phil's BBQ!
This home puts you incredibly close to the northern pool and tennis courts!
Water, sewer and trash is included. Residents pay an additional $40 per month for basic cable.
Call today!
(RLNE2738991)