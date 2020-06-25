1631 Bayview Heights # 16

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located in a beautiful gated community.



Not the average 1 bedroom, this unit features granite counter-tops and more cabinet space than you can possibly use. The kitchen has a tile floor and the living room has laminate wood flooring.



This unit comes with A/C and a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.



Conveniently located near to the I-94 freeway. Close to City Heights, Golden Hill, South Park, North Park, Downtown, and much more.



1 parking space.



On-site laundry on the first floor.



No Pets. Sorry!



Please Text Debbie at 619.940.5712

Orion Management & Realty, Inc.

CA Lic #01865064