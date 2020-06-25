All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:04 PM

1631 Bayview Heights # 16

1631 Bayview Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Bayview Heights Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located in a beautiful gated community.

Not the average 1 bedroom, this unit features granite counter-tops and more cabinet space than you can possibly use. The kitchen has a tile floor and the living room has laminate wood flooring.

This unit comes with A/C and a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.

Conveniently located near to the I-94 freeway. Close to City Heights, Golden Hill, South Park, North Park, Downtown, and much more.

1 parking space.

On-site laundry on the first floor.

No Pets. Sorry!

Please Text Debbie at 619.940.5712
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 have any available units?
1631 Bayview Heights # 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 have?
Some of 1631 Bayview Heights # 16's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Bayview Heights # 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 pet-friendly?
No, 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 offer parking?
Yes, 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 offers parking.
Does 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 have a pool?
No, 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 have accessible units?
No, 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 Bayview Heights # 16 has units with dishwashers.
