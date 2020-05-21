All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 16077 Veridien Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
16077 Veridien Circle
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:51 AM

16077 Veridien Circle

16077 Veridian Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16077 Veridian Circle, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
16077 Veridien Circle Available 08/17/19 Beautiful Townhouse at 4 S Ranch - Located in the gated community at Veridian in 4 S Ranch is this new tri level 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome. 2 car attached garage. 1 bed and bath on the first floor and 3 bedrooms on the top floor. Main floor is kitchen living and laundry room. French oak wood floors on main level with neutral upgraded carpet in bedrooms and stairs.
Excellent school district and walking distance to Del Norte High, Design 39 Campus, Oak Valley Middle and Stone Ranch Elementary.
Convenient to all shopping, entertainment, parks and Rec Center. Hiking Trails and much more!
Built in 2018. All appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities. Central heat and AC.
Available for move in August 15th.
Please contact Janine 619-922-5228 Text Message preferred.

(RLNE5063523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16077 Veridien Circle have any available units?
16077 Veridien Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16077 Veridien Circle have?
Some of 16077 Veridien Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16077 Veridien Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16077 Veridien Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16077 Veridien Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16077 Veridien Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16077 Veridien Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16077 Veridien Circle offers parking.
Does 16077 Veridien Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16077 Veridien Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16077 Veridien Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16077 Veridien Circle has a pool.
Does 16077 Veridien Circle have accessible units?
No, 16077 Veridien Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16077 Veridien Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16077 Veridien Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University