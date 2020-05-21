Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

16077 Veridien Circle Available 08/17/19 Beautiful Townhouse at 4 S Ranch - Located in the gated community at Veridian in 4 S Ranch is this new tri level 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome. 2 car attached garage. 1 bed and bath on the first floor and 3 bedrooms on the top floor. Main floor is kitchen living and laundry room. French oak wood floors on main level with neutral upgraded carpet in bedrooms and stairs.

Excellent school district and walking distance to Del Norte High, Design 39 Campus, Oak Valley Middle and Stone Ranch Elementary.

Convenient to all shopping, entertainment, parks and Rec Center. Hiking Trails and much more!

Built in 2018. All appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities. Central heat and AC.

Available for move in August 15th.

Please contact Janine 619-922-5228 Text Message preferred.



(RLNE5063523)