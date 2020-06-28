All apartments in San Diego
Location

15377 Maturin Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
15377 Maturin Dr #199 Available 09/21/19 MATURIN DR- A BEAUTIFUL LUXURY 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO W/ AMENITIES & PARKING!! - * Open house on 9/15. 10 am - 2 pm.

* Available for move-in 9/20.

This is a great condo to call home in a convenient location. It has high vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. A big open floor plan with a chefs kitchen including all stainless steel appliances granite counter tops and breakfast bar. The floor plan makes it easy to entertain as it also has a nice size balcony. The bedrooms are both large and can accommodate any size bed. There is plenty closet space and storage. Enjoy spending time using the pool, gym and tennis court.

LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.
- Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:
- Washer/dryer, Dishwasher, A/C unit, Refrigerator, Microwave, Range

UTILITIES:
- Tenant pays SDG&E Only

PET & SMOKING POLICY:
- Small pet less than 20lbs, $250 pet deposit, $25 monthly pet rent.
- No smokers.

PARKING:
- 2 Parking spaces.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Click on the "APPLY NOW" link and fill out online application form and pay the $35 application fee. **Each adult 18+ is required to apply**
2. Scan and email or fax (888-515-8159) proof of id (license,military id, or passport) and proof of income (2 paystubs or last tax return) OR you can come into our office Mon-Fri, 9 am - 5 pm, with the above mentioned documents.

(RLNE2053624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15377 Maturin Dr #199 have any available units?
15377 Maturin Dr #199 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15377 Maturin Dr #199 have?
Some of 15377 Maturin Dr #199's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15377 Maturin Dr #199 currently offering any rent specials?
15377 Maturin Dr #199 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15377 Maturin Dr #199 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15377 Maturin Dr #199 is pet friendly.
Does 15377 Maturin Dr #199 offer parking?
Yes, 15377 Maturin Dr #199 offers parking.
Does 15377 Maturin Dr #199 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15377 Maturin Dr #199 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15377 Maturin Dr #199 have a pool?
Yes, 15377 Maturin Dr #199 has a pool.
Does 15377 Maturin Dr #199 have accessible units?
No, 15377 Maturin Dr #199 does not have accessible units.
Does 15377 Maturin Dr #199 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15377 Maturin Dr #199 has units with dishwashers.
