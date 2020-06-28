Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

15377 Maturin Dr #199 Available 09/21/19 MATURIN DR- A BEAUTIFUL LUXURY 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO W/ AMENITIES & PARKING!! - * Open house on 9/15. 10 am - 2 pm.



* Available for move-in 9/20.



This is a great condo to call home in a convenient location. It has high vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. A big open floor plan with a chefs kitchen including all stainless steel appliances granite counter tops and breakfast bar. The floor plan makes it easy to entertain as it also has a nice size balcony. The bedrooms are both large and can accommodate any size bed. There is plenty closet space and storage. Enjoy spending time using the pool, gym and tennis court.



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.

- Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:

- Washer/dryer, Dishwasher, A/C unit, Refrigerator, Microwave, Range



UTILITIES:

- Tenant pays SDG&E Only



PET & SMOKING POLICY:

- Small pet less than 20lbs, $250 pet deposit, $25 monthly pet rent.

- No smokers.



PARKING:

- 2 Parking spaces.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Click on the "APPLY NOW" link and fill out online application form and pay the $35 application fee. **Each adult 18+ is required to apply**

2. Scan and email or fax (888-515-8159) proof of id (license,military id, or passport) and proof of income (2 paystubs or last tax return) OR you can come into our office Mon-Fri, 9 am - 5 pm, with the above mentioned documents.



