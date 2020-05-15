All apartments in San Diego
15024 Avenida Venusto

15024 Avenida Venusto · No Longer Available
Location

15024 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Please be advised | We never advertise on Craigslist

Updated Carmel Trails condo (second level) in a private setting with mature trees. Freshly painted throughout, this top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath home comes fully stocked with stainless steel appliances, a granite fire place, generous balcony with room to relax, a full size washer/dryer and plenty of storage throughout. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet, the hallway has a linen closet (that could also double as a pantry) and there's even a coat closet as you walk in! Water included in rent.

The Carmel Trails condominium complex features 2 pools, spa, recreation room tennis and BBQ. Enjoy nearby Carmel Mountain Ranch shopping, restaurants and movie theater.

Located in the prestigious Poway Unified School District with easy access to I-15 and 56. Students can walk to Bernardo Heights Middle School and Ranch Bernardo High School. And, for those of you who love Costco (or Home Depot), it's only 2 blocks away!

This location is ideal for those who like to be in close proximity to easy shopping and schools but still be surrounded by mountains and gorgeous nature.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1995 | Non-Refundable Application Fee: $40
| Security Deposit: $2,400 | 2 Assigned Parking Spots Covered #113 & Uncovered 113 | Water included | Small animal under 15 lbs may be considered | Available Now

* RentSimpli is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property, we never advertise on Craigslist and do not accept wire transfers. *Are you a property owner? We would love to give you a free rental analysis. We are here to help! We look forward to working with you (RLN: #02081719).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

