15024 Avenida Venusto

Updated Carmel Trails condo (second level) in a private setting with mature trees. Freshly painted throughout, this top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath home comes fully stocked with stainless steel appliances, a granite fire place, generous balcony with room to relax, a full size washer/dryer and plenty of storage throughout. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet, the hallway has a linen closet (that could also double as a pantry) and there's even a coat closet as you walk in! Water included in rent.



The Carmel Trails condominium complex features 2 pools, spa, recreation room tennis and BBQ. Enjoy nearby Carmel Mountain Ranch shopping, restaurants and movie theater.



Located in the prestigious Poway Unified School District with easy access to I-15 and 56. Students can walk to Bernardo Heights Middle School and Ranch Bernardo High School. And, for those of you who love Costco (or Home Depot), it's only 2 blocks away!



This location is ideal for those who like to be in close proximity to easy shopping and schools but still be surrounded by mountains and gorgeous nature.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1995 | Non-Refundable Application Fee: $40

| Security Deposit: $2,400 | 2 Assigned Parking Spots Covered #113 & Uncovered 113 | Water included | Small animal under 15 lbs may be considered | Available Now



* RentSimpli is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property, we never advertise on Craigslist and do not accept wire transfers. *



