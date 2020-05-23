All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

14951 Satanas St.

14951 Satanas Street · No Longer Available
Location

14951 Satanas Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
14951 Satanas St. Available 05/02/19 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home with Solar - Please read the entire description before calling. This home will be available after 5/1.

Home for rent in Rancho Penasquitos. Minutes away from shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Near I-15 and the 56 freeway for easy travel and commuting. This lovely home is well kept and clean. Spacious interior with large living spaces and high ceilings. The kitchen is open to one of the living spaces. It has stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space, and a bar. Bedrooms are comfortable and spacious. Both bathrooms have 2 sinks with long counters. Master bathroom has a large walk-in shower with custom tiles and two shower heads. Front and back yards are landscaped for low water consumption. Back yard has a lot of shade from two awnings.

Amenities:
-Laundry in unit.
-Central HVAC
-Solar included.
-Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration

Utilities are resident's responsibility.
This house is being rented unfurnished.

To View:
Current viewings by appointment only. The house is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the resident. Contact Jensen Properties for more information. 858-449-7294.

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Find a Home". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/be562281-082b-4f48-b2ed-83edcbe0ef2d

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (650 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented First Come, Best Qualified.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

(RLNE4191775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14951 Satanas St. have any available units?
14951 Satanas St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 14951 Satanas St. currently offering any rent specials?
14951 Satanas St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14951 Satanas St. pet-friendly?
No, 14951 Satanas St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14951 Satanas St. offer parking?
No, 14951 Satanas St. does not offer parking.
Does 14951 Satanas St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14951 Satanas St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14951 Satanas St. have a pool?
No, 14951 Satanas St. does not have a pool.
Does 14951 Satanas St. have accessible units?
No, 14951 Satanas St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14951 Satanas St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14951 Satanas St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14951 Satanas St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14951 Satanas St. has units with air conditioning.
