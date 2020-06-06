Amenities
1460 Santa Barbara Street Available 05/11/20 Wonderful Point Loma 3BD/2.5 BA Home with Ocean Views - Astonishing, breathtaking ocean views from this wonderful Point Loma Heights home. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with original hardwood floors throughout, cozy fireplace, spacious kitchen and dining room, large master bedroom with full bath. This home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer. Large bonus sun-room with spacious back yard ready for entertaining guest. There is a cozy den perfect for an informal living room or office.
(RLNE5700266)