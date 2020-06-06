All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
1460 Santa Barbara Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1460 Santa Barbara Street

1460 Santa Barbara Street · No Longer Available
Location

1460 Santa Barbara Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1460 Santa Barbara Street Available 05/11/20 Wonderful Point Loma 3BD/2.5 BA Home with Ocean Views - Astonishing, breathtaking ocean views from this wonderful Point Loma Heights home. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with original hardwood floors throughout, cozy fireplace, spacious kitchen and dining room, large master bedroom with full bath. This home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer. Large bonus sun-room with spacious back yard ready for entertaining guest. There is a cozy den perfect for an informal living room or office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 Santa Barbara Street have any available units?
1460 Santa Barbara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1460 Santa Barbara Street have?
Some of 1460 Santa Barbara Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 Santa Barbara Street currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Santa Barbara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 Santa Barbara Street pet-friendly?
No, 1460 Santa Barbara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1460 Santa Barbara Street offer parking?
Yes, 1460 Santa Barbara Street offers parking.
Does 1460 Santa Barbara Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1460 Santa Barbara Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 Santa Barbara Street have a pool?
No, 1460 Santa Barbara Street does not have a pool.
Does 1460 Santa Barbara Street have accessible units?
No, 1460 Santa Barbara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 Santa Barbara Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 Santa Barbara Street has units with dishwashers.

