1453 Paseo Orion

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Two Bedroom Town-home in Aurora Community!! Bright and spacious town-home with 2 beds and 2.5 baths available in the Aurora Community. Beautiful laminate wood flooring and carpet throughout the home. Spacious living and dining room area that opens up to the kitchen. Appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. The unit has central AC and a washer/dryer in unit along with the one car attached garage. Master bedroom with a walk in closet. Master bath with double sink vanity and large shower. Trash is included and small pets are considered.