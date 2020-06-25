All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1453 Paseo Orion.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1453 Paseo Orion
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1453 Paseo Orion

1453 Paseo Orion · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1453 Paseo Orion, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Description

Two Bedroom Town-home in Aurora Community!! Bright and spacious town-home with 2 beds and 2.5 baths available in the Aurora Community. Beautiful laminate wood flooring and carpet throughout the home. Spacious living and dining room area that opens up to the kitchen. Appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. The unit has central AC and a washer/dryer in unit along with the one car attached garage. Master bedroom with a walk in closet. Master bath with double sink vanity and large shower. Trash is included and small pets are considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Paseo Orion have any available units?
1453 Paseo Orion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Paseo Orion have?
Some of 1453 Paseo Orion's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Paseo Orion currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Paseo Orion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Paseo Orion pet-friendly?
Yes, 1453 Paseo Orion is pet friendly.
Does 1453 Paseo Orion offer parking?
Yes, 1453 Paseo Orion offers parking.
Does 1453 Paseo Orion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1453 Paseo Orion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Paseo Orion have a pool?
No, 1453 Paseo Orion does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Paseo Orion have accessible units?
No, 1453 Paseo Orion does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Paseo Orion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 Paseo Orion has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University