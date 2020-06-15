1443 Locust St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Rental available in June maybe sooner for a month to month lease. Listed for sale at $950k, cash or conventional financing only. Stunning end unit townhome with views of downtown from living area balcony both master bedrooms. Open kichen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Solid wood flooring and trim throughout. A must see spacious living with 2 car garage that offers additional storage too! Great location walk to fishing marina, easy drive to airport, downtown, beaches & highway