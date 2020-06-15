All apartments in San Diego
1443 Locust St
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

1443 Locust St

1443 Locust Street · (619) 752-4283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1443 Locust Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Rental available in June maybe sooner for a month to month lease. Listed for sale at $950k, cash or conventional financing only. Stunning end unit townhome with views of downtown from living area balcony both master bedrooms. Open kichen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Solid wood flooring and trim throughout. A must see spacious living with 2 car garage that offers additional storage too! Great location walk to fishing marina, easy drive to airport, downtown, beaches & highway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 Locust St have any available units?
1443 Locust St has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 Locust St have?
Some of 1443 Locust St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
1443 Locust St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 Locust St pet-friendly?
No, 1443 Locust St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1443 Locust St offer parking?
Yes, 1443 Locust St does offer parking.
Does 1443 Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1443 Locust St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 Locust St have a pool?
No, 1443 Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 1443 Locust St have accessible units?
No, 1443 Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 Locust St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 Locust St has units with dishwashers.
