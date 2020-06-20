1442 Camino Zalce

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Nicely upgraded town home close to highways and shopping. Large windows allow lots of natural light.



Has the following:

• 1450 sq ft

• Located in a clu-de-sac

• Two car garage with “man-cave”/extra storage

• Very large, solid redwood private back deck with ambient lighting. Room for table, chairs, BBQ and more. Perfect for entertaining. Dog artificial turf pee pad built into deck.

• Additional front deck off living room with beautiful views of mountains and trees

• Two bedrooms and one full bath on main floor

• Master suite with full bath on 2nd floor

• Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with quartz counter tops

• Wood plank flooring throughout home

• Wooden blinds throughout home

• Washer/Dryer included

• Central heat and AC

• 2 pets allowed, with additional pet deposit

• Community pool, tennis courts, and basketball court

• Renter responsible for gas, electric, water, cable, internet

• Renter’s insurance required

• $3200/month

• Available starting April 15

• No short term lease available

• $3200 security deposit

• $30 credit check fee with application.



Showing property this Sunday, March 8th from 1 pm to 3 pm.



Interested? Please respond to jenmac2011@gmail.com.