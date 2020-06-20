1442 Camino Zalce

All apartments in San Diego
Location

1442 Caminito Zalce, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Nicely upgraded town home close to highways and shopping. Large windows allow lots of natural light.

Has the following:
• 1450 sq ft
• Located in a clu-de-sac
• Two car garage with “man-cave”/extra storage
• Very large, solid redwood private back deck with ambient lighting. Room for table, chairs, BBQ and more. Perfect for entertaining. Dog artificial turf pee pad built into deck.
• Additional front deck off living room with beautiful views of mountains and trees
• Two bedrooms and one full bath on main floor
• Master suite with full bath on 2nd floor
• Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with quartz counter tops
• Wood plank flooring throughout home
• Wooden blinds throughout home
• Washer/Dryer included
• Central heat and AC
• 2 pets allowed, with additional pet deposit
• Community pool, tennis courts, and basketball court
• Renter responsible for gas, electric, water, cable, internet
• Renter’s insurance required
• $3200/month
• Available starting April 15
• No short term lease available
• $3200 security deposit
• $30 credit check fee with application.

Showing property this Sunday, March 8th from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Interested? Please respond to jenmac2011@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

