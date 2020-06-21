All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1441 9th Avenue #203

1441 9th Avenue · (619) 535-0202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1441 9th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1441 9th Avenue #203 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Glamorously FURNISHED Condo on Cortez Hill - Rare three bedroom, two bath corner residence. The corner unit feature makes it very private from all sides. Features include floor to ceiling windows, not one but TWO balconies, TWO parking spaces, a built in pantry, quartz counter-tops and much more! Plush linens and towels, kitchen is fully stocked for all of your cooking needs. Top of the line appliances and entertainment equipment. Perched high on Cortez Hill overlooking downtown, Aria is a sleek & modern luxury condo building just out of the hustle and bustle of downtown but close enough to walk to everything!

- Renters Insurance Required

MORE INFO @ marqueepropsd.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5343147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1441 9th Avenue #203 have any available units?
1441 9th Avenue #203 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1441 9th Avenue #203 currently offering any rent specials?
1441 9th Avenue #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 9th Avenue #203 pet-friendly?
No, 1441 9th Avenue #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1441 9th Avenue #203 offer parking?
Yes, 1441 9th Avenue #203 does offer parking.
Does 1441 9th Avenue #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 9th Avenue #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 9th Avenue #203 have a pool?
No, 1441 9th Avenue #203 does not have a pool.
Does 1441 9th Avenue #203 have accessible units?
No, 1441 9th Avenue #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 9th Avenue #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 9th Avenue #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 9th Avenue #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 9th Avenue #203 does not have units with air conditioning.

