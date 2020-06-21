1441 9th Avenue #203.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Glamorously FURNISHED Condo on Cortez Hill - Rare three bedroom, two bath corner residence. The corner unit feature makes it very private from all sides. Features include floor to ceiling windows, not one but TWO balconies, TWO parking spaces, a built in pantry, quartz counter-tops and much more! Plush linens and towels, kitchen is fully stocked for all of your cooking needs. Top of the line appliances and entertainment equipment. Perched high on Cortez Hill overlooking downtown, Aria is a sleek & modern luxury condo building just out of the hustle and bustle of downtown but close enough to walk to everything!



- Renters Insurance Required



MORE INFO @ marqueepropsd.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5343147)