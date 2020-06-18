All apartments in San Diego
14232 Carmel Ridge Rd.
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

14232 Carmel Ridge Rd.

14232 Carmel Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

14232 Carmel Ridge Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
***AVAILABLE NOW :4 bd/2.5 ba in Carmel Mountain Ranch*** - Two story home in popular Carmel Mountain on golf course. Formal living/dining rooms, family room with fireplace is adjacent to eat-in kitchen. Low maintenance yard with large patio great for entertaining. Master suite with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower, walk-in closet, too. Poway Unified Schools; Highland Ranch Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, Rancho Bernardo High. Small/medium pet negotiable with additional deposit. Owner pays gardener. Available Now!

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4145006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. have any available units?
14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. have?
Some of 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. offer parking?
No, 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. have a pool?
No, 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. have accessible units?
No, 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14232 Carmel Ridge Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
