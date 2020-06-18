14232 Carmel Ridge Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***AVAILABLE NOW :4 bd/2.5 ba in Carmel Mountain Ranch*** - Two story home in popular Carmel Mountain on golf course. Formal living/dining rooms, family room with fireplace is adjacent to eat-in kitchen. Low maintenance yard with large patio great for entertaining. Master suite with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower, walk-in closet, too. Poway Unified Schools; Highland Ranch Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, Rancho Bernardo High. Small/medium pet negotiable with additional deposit. Owner pays gardener. Available Now!



