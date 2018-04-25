142 24th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sherman Heights- Unique 3 BR/ 2 BA House - This spacious open-concept home is unique and full of character with original hardwood floors throughout. The 10 foot ceilings and large windows allow for tons of natural sunlight to pour in. Remodeled kitchen features an island and butcher block counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. Spacious master suite contains a beautiful bathroom with large walk-in shower and dual sink vanity. Fully fenced yard with 2 decks for entertaining. This home is close to all San Diego has to offer.



TERMS:

-12 month lease

-Landlord pays Trash

-Tenant pays SDG&E, Water

-Pet considered



Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-7780. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.



Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.



***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***



DRE# 00907967



(RLNE4497610)