All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 142 24th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
142 24th Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

142 24th Street

142 24th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

142 24th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Sherman Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sherman Heights- Unique 3 BR/ 2 BA House - This spacious open-concept home is unique and full of character with original hardwood floors throughout. The 10 foot ceilings and large windows allow for tons of natural sunlight to pour in. Remodeled kitchen features an island and butcher block counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. Spacious master suite contains a beautiful bathroom with large walk-in shower and dual sink vanity. Fully fenced yard with 2 decks for entertaining. This home is close to all San Diego has to offer.

TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Landlord pays Trash
-Tenant pays SDG&E, Water
-Pet considered

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-7780. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

(RLNE4497610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 24th Street have any available units?
142 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 24th Street have?
Some of 142 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 142 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 142 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 142 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 24th Street have a pool?
No, 142 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 142 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University