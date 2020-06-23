All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13836 Torrey Bella Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13836 Torrey Bella Court

13836 Torrey Bella Court · No Longer Available
Location

13836 Torrey Bella Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect family home in Torrey Highland. Great floor-plan which includes a gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, center islands, breakfast nook, new stoves, travertine tile flooring throughout Kitchen, marble flooring in main entrance, upgraded carpets, cathedral ceiling, spiral staircase, closet organizers, surround sound in family room and back yard, paving stone covered patio in the backyard, new landscape, new interior painting , new A/C unit, tank-less water heater, water softener, Impressive master suite enjoy a sitting room with French doors to the large balcony and a huge walk-in closet with organizer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13836 Torrey Bella Court have any available units?
13836 Torrey Bella Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13836 Torrey Bella Court have?
Some of 13836 Torrey Bella Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13836 Torrey Bella Court currently offering any rent specials?
13836 Torrey Bella Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13836 Torrey Bella Court pet-friendly?
No, 13836 Torrey Bella Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13836 Torrey Bella Court offer parking?
Yes, 13836 Torrey Bella Court does offer parking.
Does 13836 Torrey Bella Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13836 Torrey Bella Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13836 Torrey Bella Court have a pool?
No, 13836 Torrey Bella Court does not have a pool.
Does 13836 Torrey Bella Court have accessible units?
No, 13836 Torrey Bella Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13836 Torrey Bella Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13836 Torrey Bella Court does not have units with dishwashers.
