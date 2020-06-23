13836 Torrey Bella Court

Amenities

Perfect family home in Torrey Highland. Great floor-plan which includes a gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, center islands, breakfast nook, new stoves, travertine tile flooring throughout Kitchen, marble flooring in main entrance, upgraded carpets, cathedral ceiling, spiral staircase, closet organizers, surround sound in family room and back yard, paving stone covered patio in the backyard, new landscape, new interior painting , new A/C unit, tank-less water heater, water softener, Impressive master suite enjoy a sitting room with French doors to the large balcony and a huge walk-in closet with organizer