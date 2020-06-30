Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

13789 Mango Drive #202 Available 02/15/20 Great Del Mar 1 Bedroom! - This great condo is just blocks from the bluffs, the beach the sand and the surf of Del Mar. This one bedroom condo in a gated community feels BIG. Large living room and a large bedroom. Super clean with tile throughout. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. TONS of storage in a storage unit on private patio and in your one car garage. The unit is just steps from the pool and has a pool view! Small pets considered. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE5448456)