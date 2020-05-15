13788 Sparren Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5BD 4BA House located in Rancho Penasquitos - **New Listing** Beautiful 2,579 sq. ft. 5BD 4BA 3Car Garage, Call this beauty your next home, located in a quiet neighborhood of Rancho Penasquitos. Large open floor plan, formal living and dining, family room with fireplace and new tile wood grain flooring in entry, downstairs hallway, family and kitchen. Kitchen offers gas stove, dishwasher, stainless refrigerator, built in oven and microwave. Full bed/ bath located downstairs for convenience. Large master suite and walk in closet.

This home has much to offer with fenced back yard with large covered patio for entertaining, HVAC, gardener and much more....This is a must see and will not last long. Sorry but this home does not accept pets. Poway Unified School District with easy access to I-15 & 56.

Close to shopping, dining, USMC MiraMar, Scripps Poway & Rancho Bernardo Business District.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management to schedule a showing, Pacific Rim is the only authorized agent for this property.

BRE 01426440



(RLNE4109425)