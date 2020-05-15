All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

13788 Sparren Ave

13788 Sparren Avenue · (858) 748-2103 ext. 302
Location

13788 Sparren Avenue, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 13788 Sparren Ave · Avail. now

$3,700

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2579 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5BD 4BA House located in Rancho Penasquitos - **New Listing** Beautiful 2,579 sq. ft. 5BD 4BA 3Car Garage, Call this beauty your next home, located in a quiet neighborhood of Rancho Penasquitos. Large open floor plan, formal living and dining, family room with fireplace and new tile wood grain flooring in entry, downstairs hallway, family and kitchen. Kitchen offers gas stove, dishwasher, stainless refrigerator, built in oven and microwave. Full bed/ bath located downstairs for convenience. Large master suite and walk in closet.
This home has much to offer with fenced back yard with large covered patio for entertaining, HVAC, gardener and much more....This is a must see and will not last long. Sorry but this home does not accept pets. Poway Unified School District with easy access to I-15 & 56.
Close to shopping, dining, USMC MiraMar, Scripps Poway & Rancho Bernardo Business District.
Call Pacific Rim Property Management to schedule a showing, Pacific Rim is the only authorized agent for this property.
BRE 01426440

(RLNE4109425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13788 Sparren Ave have any available units?
13788 Sparren Ave has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13788 Sparren Ave have?
Some of 13788 Sparren Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13788 Sparren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13788 Sparren Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13788 Sparren Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13788 Sparren Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13788 Sparren Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13788 Sparren Ave offers parking.
Does 13788 Sparren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13788 Sparren Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13788 Sparren Ave have a pool?
No, 13788 Sparren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13788 Sparren Ave have accessible units?
No, 13788 Sparren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13788 Sparren Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13788 Sparren Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 13788 Sparren Ave?
