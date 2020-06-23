All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B

13778 Ruette Le Parc · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13778 Ruette Le Parc, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Charming Del Mar ground floor condo West of I-5 in sought after Portofino Del Mar! This unit features an east facing private patio surrounded by lush landscaping and a mini view overlooking the freeway, walk-in closet in bedroom, washer/dryer in unit as well as 1 and a half car garage. Owner pays for water, sewer, trash, and impressively maintained common area. Grounds include 2 pools, 2 spas, and additional Laundry Facilities. Close to everything and great community vibe.
Charming Del Mar ground floor condo West of I-5 in sought after Portofino Del Mar! This unit features an east facing private patio surrounded by lush landscaping and a mini view overlooking the freeway, walk-in closet in bedroom and washer/dryer in unit. Owner pays for water, sewer, trash, and impressively maintained common area. Grounds include 2 pools, 2 spas, and additional Laundry Facilities. Close to everything and great community vibe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B have any available units?
13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B have?
Some of 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B offers parking.
Does 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B has a pool.
Does 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University