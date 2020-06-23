13778 Ruette le Parc, Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Charming Del Mar ground floor condo West of I-5 in sought after Portofino Del Mar! This unit features an east facing private patio surrounded by lush landscaping and a mini view overlooking the freeway, walk-in closet in bedroom, washer/dryer in unit as well as 1 and a half car garage. Owner pays for water, sewer, trash, and impressively maintained common area. Grounds include 2 pools, 2 spas, and additional Laundry Facilities. Close to everything and great community vibe.

