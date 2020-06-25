Amenities

13485 Thunderhead Street Available 07/15/19 Penasquitos, 13485 Thunderhead St, Canyon Views, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled 2 story home with canyon views. Dual Pane Windows. Living room has cathedral ceilings, ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting and canyon views. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Family room has ceramic tile floors and a fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors. Bedrooms #1 and 3 have canyon views. Upper hall bathroom has a granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a window seat, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors, double sinks and a walk in shower. Large fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of the day.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2613073)