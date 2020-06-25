All apartments in San Diego
13485 Thunderhead Street

13485 Thunderhead Street · No Longer Available
Location

13485 Thunderhead Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
13485 Thunderhead Street Available 07/15/19 Penasquitos, 13485 Thunderhead St, Canyon Views, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled 2 story home with canyon views. Dual Pane Windows. Living room has cathedral ceilings, ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting and canyon views. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Family room has ceramic tile floors and a fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors. Bedrooms #1 and 3 have canyon views. Upper hall bathroom has a granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a window seat, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors, double sinks and a walk in shower. Large fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of the day.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2613073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13485 Thunderhead Street have any available units?
13485 Thunderhead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13485 Thunderhead Street have?
Some of 13485 Thunderhead Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13485 Thunderhead Street currently offering any rent specials?
13485 Thunderhead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13485 Thunderhead Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13485 Thunderhead Street is pet friendly.
Does 13485 Thunderhead Street offer parking?
Yes, 13485 Thunderhead Street offers parking.
Does 13485 Thunderhead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13485 Thunderhead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13485 Thunderhead Street have a pool?
No, 13485 Thunderhead Street does not have a pool.
Does 13485 Thunderhead Street have accessible units?
No, 13485 Thunderhead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13485 Thunderhead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13485 Thunderhead Street has units with dishwashers.
