13444 Salmon River Road

Immaculate Remodeled Home with Solar in the heart of Rancho Penasquitos - Welcome to your dream home! This is no ordinary rental home. Located in close proximity to Carmel Valley with award-winning schools and neighborhoods, this has been the owner's primary home for nearly 20 years. Everything has been upgraded and updated with the owner in mind.



The downstairs is lined with gorgeous engineered hardwood, and tile throughout. Upgraded dual pane windows with energy saving window coverings help keep the home cool during summer. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new custom cabinetry, granite countertops, double oven/range, recessed lighting and more. The spacious family room is also lined with hardwood floors with a built-in desk and storage. One-half bathroom and laundry room are downstairs near the garage entry.



Upstairs are three bedrooms including a spacious master suite with small office/sitting area attached. Distant sunset view from the master bedroom as well. The bathroom has been upgraded with custom dual vanity and 3 closets. Secondary bedrooms have new vinyl plank flooring and ceiling fans. The guest bath and shower have been upgraded with custom tile as well.



The garage is fully finished and was used as a craft and art studio. Two large storage units are included. The garage is heated and cooled. Brand new Wi-fi garage door and opener was just installed for tenants ease of use.



The backyard surrounded by a newer vinyl fencing for privacy and fruit trees that will continue to grow. A large covered patio offers the benefit of outside living or dining while under the unique lighting designed by the owners. The spacious stamped concrete patio is easy to clean and is great for entertaining. Gardening is included in the rent.



Don't miss this unique opportunity to live in a home that was not designed to be a rental! This is the one you have been waiting for.



1 year lease minimum

Gardener included

Paid for solar, virtually no electric bill!

No pets, please

Washer/ Dryer and Refrigerator included without warranty



Call today to schedule your showing (760)736-3600!



No Pets Allowed



