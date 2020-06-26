All apartments in San Diego
13444 Salmon River Road

13444 Salmon River Road · No Longer Available
Location

13444 Salmon River Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Immaculate Remodeled Home with Solar in the heart of Rancho Penasquitos - Welcome to your dream home! This is no ordinary rental home. Located in close proximity to Carmel Valley with award-winning schools and neighborhoods, this has been the owner's primary home for nearly 20 years. Everything has been upgraded and updated with the owner in mind.

The downstairs is lined with gorgeous engineered hardwood, and tile throughout. Upgraded dual pane windows with energy saving window coverings help keep the home cool during summer. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new custom cabinetry, granite countertops, double oven/range, recessed lighting and more. The spacious family room is also lined with hardwood floors with a built-in desk and storage. One-half bathroom and laundry room are downstairs near the garage entry.

Upstairs are three bedrooms including a spacious master suite with small office/sitting area attached. Distant sunset view from the master bedroom as well. The bathroom has been upgraded with custom dual vanity and 3 closets. Secondary bedrooms have new vinyl plank flooring and ceiling fans. The guest bath and shower have been upgraded with custom tile as well.

The garage is fully finished and was used as a craft and art studio. Two large storage units are included. The garage is heated and cooled. Brand new Wi-fi garage door and opener was just installed for tenants ease of use.

The backyard surrounded by a newer vinyl fencing for privacy and fruit trees that will continue to grow. A large covered patio offers the benefit of outside living or dining while under the unique lighting designed by the owners. The spacious stamped concrete patio is easy to clean and is great for entertaining. Gardening is included in the rent.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to live in a home that was not designed to be a rental! This is the one you have been waiting for.

1 year lease minimum
Gardener included
Paid for solar, virtually no electric bill!
No pets, please
Washer/ Dryer and Refrigerator included without warranty

Call today to schedule your showing (760)736-3600!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4892925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13444 Salmon River Road have any available units?
13444 Salmon River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13444 Salmon River Road have?
Some of 13444 Salmon River Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13444 Salmon River Road currently offering any rent specials?
13444 Salmon River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13444 Salmon River Road pet-friendly?
No, 13444 Salmon River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13444 Salmon River Road offer parking?
Yes, 13444 Salmon River Road offers parking.
Does 13444 Salmon River Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13444 Salmon River Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13444 Salmon River Road have a pool?
No, 13444 Salmon River Road does not have a pool.
Does 13444 Salmon River Road have accessible units?
No, 13444 Salmon River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13444 Salmon River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13444 Salmon River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
