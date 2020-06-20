13396 Jarman Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

This spacious home features an extra large master suite on the first floor, open spaces for living room & formal dining room, family room with fireplace opens to back yard. State of the art kitchen appliances with eat in area and lots of windows. Feels much bigger than square footage indicates. Beautifully landscaped backyard is entertainers' delight. Above ground spa makes this a cozy retreat after a long day. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious and hall bath has two sinks. Centrally located by schools, shops