13396 Jarman Place

13396 Jarman Place · No Longer Available
Location

13396 Jarman Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
This spacious home features an extra large master suite on the first floor, open spaces for living room & formal dining room, family room with fireplace opens to back yard. State of the art kitchen appliances with eat in area and lots of windows. Feels much bigger than square footage indicates. Beautifully landscaped backyard is entertainers' delight. Above ground spa makes this a cozy retreat after a long day. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious and hall bath has two sinks. Centrally located by schools, shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13396 Jarman Place have any available units?
13396 Jarman Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13396 Jarman Place have?
Some of 13396 Jarman Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13396 Jarman Place currently offering any rent specials?
13396 Jarman Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13396 Jarman Place pet-friendly?
No, 13396 Jarman Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13396 Jarman Place offer parking?
Yes, 13396 Jarman Place offers parking.
Does 13396 Jarman Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13396 Jarman Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13396 Jarman Place have a pool?
No, 13396 Jarman Place does not have a pool.
Does 13396 Jarman Place have accessible units?
No, 13396 Jarman Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13396 Jarman Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13396 Jarman Place has units with dishwashers.
