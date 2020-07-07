All apartments in San Diego
13238 Wimberly Sq #203

13238 Wimberly Square · No Longer Available
Location

13238 Wimberly Square, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
***Move In Special: 1 Bed/ 1 Bath in Stoneybrook*** - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Move in by 6/1/20 and your first six months will be $1650. That's $600 in savings!!!***

Super clean and ready for move-in this one-bedroom condo, situated in Stoneybrook has convenient access to Hwy 15 and Ted Williams Parkway. Open floor plan, new carpet, generously sized bedroom, and large patio, too. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Water and Trash included. Covered parking with ample street and visitor parking. Community pool/spa.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE2142210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 have any available units?
13238 Wimberly Sq #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 have?
Some of 13238 Wimberly Sq #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 currently offering any rent specials?
13238 Wimberly Sq #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 pet-friendly?
No, 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 offer parking?
Yes, 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 offers parking.
Does 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 have a pool?
Yes, 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 has a pool.
Does 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 have accessible units?
No, 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13238 Wimberly Sq #203 does not have units with dishwashers.

