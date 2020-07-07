13238 Wimberly Sq #203

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking hot tub

***Move In Special: 1 Bed/ 1 Bath in Stoneybrook*** - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Move in by 6/1/20 and your first six months will be $1650. That's $600 in savings!!!***



Super clean and ready for move-in this one-bedroom condo, situated in Stoneybrook has convenient access to Hwy 15 and Ted Williams Parkway. Open floor plan, new carpet, generously sized bedroom, and large patio, too. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Water and Trash included. Covered parking with ample street and visitor parking. Community pool/spa.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



