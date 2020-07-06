1323 Nashville St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom in the Heart of Bay Park!! - Brand New 2 bed, 1 bath in the Heart of Bay Park, Close to Everything: shopping, restaurants, schools, freeways, mission bay, etc. Walking distance to shops/restaurants. Completely remodeled: New yards, new interior/exterior paint, dual pane windows, new beautiful hardwood laminate floors, new blinds, new appliances, new recessed lighting. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Awesome Original Wood beam ceilings in living room.



KITCHEN FEATURES: New recessed lighting, New Refrigerator, Gas Range, New Cabinets and Counter tops, & New flooring.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Single story Home, Washer/dryer are new in laundry room with plenty of storage space. Wall heat and wall A/C. Covered car port and shed in back. Trash included. Completely fenced in front and back yard. 1 Off Street parking space, No Pets. No Smoking.



One Year Lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



