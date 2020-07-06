1323 Nashville St.

Amenities
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom in the Heart of Bay Park!! - Brand New 2 bed, 1 bath in the Heart of Bay Park, Close to Everything: shopping, restaurants, schools, freeways, mission bay, etc. Walking distance to shops/restaurants. Completely remodeled: New yards, new interior/exterior paint, dual pane windows, new beautiful hardwood laminate floors, new blinds, new appliances, new recessed lighting. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Awesome Original Wood beam ceilings in living room.
KITCHEN FEATURES: New recessed lighting, New Refrigerator, Gas Range, New Cabinets and Counter tops, & New flooring.
UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Single story Home, Washer/dryer are new in laundry room with plenty of storage space. Wall heat and wall A/C. Covered car port and shed in back. Trash included. Completely fenced in front and back yard. 1 Off Street parking space, No Pets. No Smoking.
One Year Lease
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
No Pets Allowed
