Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1323 Nashville St.
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

1323 Nashville St.

1323 Nashville Street · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Nashville Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom in the Heart of Bay Park!! - Brand New 2 bed, 1 bath in the Heart of Bay Park, Close to Everything: shopping, restaurants, schools, freeways, mission bay, etc. Walking distance to shops/restaurants. Completely remodeled: New yards, new interior/exterior paint, dual pane windows, new beautiful hardwood laminate floors, new blinds, new appliances, new recessed lighting. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Awesome Original Wood beam ceilings in living room.

KITCHEN FEATURES: New recessed lighting, New Refrigerator, Gas Range, New Cabinets and Counter tops, & New flooring.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Single story Home, Washer/dryer are new in laundry room with plenty of storage space. Wall heat and wall A/C. Covered car port and shed in back. Trash included. Completely fenced in front and back yard. 1 Off Street parking space, No Pets. No Smoking.

One Year Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5251488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Nashville St. have any available units?
1323 Nashville St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 Nashville St. have?
Some of 1323 Nashville St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Nashville St. currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Nashville St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Nashville St. pet-friendly?
No, 1323 Nashville St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1323 Nashville St. offer parking?
Yes, 1323 Nashville St. offers parking.
Does 1323 Nashville St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 Nashville St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Nashville St. have a pool?
No, 1323 Nashville St. does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Nashville St. have accessible units?
No, 1323 Nashville St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Nashville St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 Nashville St. does not have units with dishwashers.

