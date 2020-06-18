All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13116 Old West Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13116 Old West Ave
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

13116 Old West Ave

13116 Old West Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13116 Old West Avenue, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
13116 Old West Ave Available 04/12/19 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Story Home with Views To The West- Rancho Penasquitos - This 2 story detached view home features 3 full bedrooms plus a 4th bedroom which is currently utilized as a loft and 3 full bathrooms. Downstairs features living room with vaulted ceiling, attached dining room, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large family room with fireplace and direct access to large rear yard and full bathroom with custom tiled stall shower. Downstairs flooring features custom tile in kitchen, entryway and bath and real wood flooring in living room, dining room and family room. Upstairs features master bedroom with attached master bath, 2 additional bedrooms, large loft and additional full hall bath. Master bath features single vanity and separate tub/ shower/ toilet room. Bath/ shower features custom tile work, glass enclosure and jacuzzi tub. Hall bath features tub/ shower combo with matching custom tile. All bedrooms, loft and hallway feature matching wood flooring to downstairs. Bathrooms feature tile flooring which matches downstairs area. 2 car attached garage with separate laundry room. Fridge washer and dryer included. Home features plantation shutters, ceiling fan in living room, family room and master bedroom. Home also has central A/C. Backyard features covered patio, storage shed, large lawn and numerous fruit trees including apple, peach, guava and persimmon. Yard also features blackberries, curry, lemon balm, lemon grass and various other herbs. Panoramic views to the west from backyard and rear bedrooms. Ocean can be seen on clear days from rear bedrooms. Both front and back yard are on timed irrigation. Monthly yard service included in rent. tenant responsible for all utilities.

Property being advertised and shown by Meridian Property Management Inc. Owner will take all responsibilities as landlord and will have final approval of tenant.

Please email Alex at alex@ampropman.com to schedule showing

www.ampropman.com

CA Corp BRE Lic #01856665

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4767191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13116 Old West Ave have any available units?
13116 Old West Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13116 Old West Ave have?
Some of 13116 Old West Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13116 Old West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13116 Old West Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13116 Old West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13116 Old West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13116 Old West Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13116 Old West Ave offers parking.
Does 13116 Old West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13116 Old West Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13116 Old West Ave have a pool?
No, 13116 Old West Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13116 Old West Ave have accessible units?
No, 13116 Old West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13116 Old West Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13116 Old West Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University