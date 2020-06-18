Amenities

13116 Old West Ave Available 04/12/19 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Story Home with Views To The West- Rancho Penasquitos - This 2 story detached view home features 3 full bedrooms plus a 4th bedroom which is currently utilized as a loft and 3 full bathrooms. Downstairs features living room with vaulted ceiling, attached dining room, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large family room with fireplace and direct access to large rear yard and full bathroom with custom tiled stall shower. Downstairs flooring features custom tile in kitchen, entryway and bath and real wood flooring in living room, dining room and family room. Upstairs features master bedroom with attached master bath, 2 additional bedrooms, large loft and additional full hall bath. Master bath features single vanity and separate tub/ shower/ toilet room. Bath/ shower features custom tile work, glass enclosure and jacuzzi tub. Hall bath features tub/ shower combo with matching custom tile. All bedrooms, loft and hallway feature matching wood flooring to downstairs. Bathrooms feature tile flooring which matches downstairs area. 2 car attached garage with separate laundry room. Fridge washer and dryer included. Home features plantation shutters, ceiling fan in living room, family room and master bedroom. Home also has central A/C. Backyard features covered patio, storage shed, large lawn and numerous fruit trees including apple, peach, guava and persimmon. Yard also features blackberries, curry, lemon balm, lemon grass and various other herbs. Panoramic views to the west from backyard and rear bedrooms. Ocean can be seen on clear days from rear bedrooms. Both front and back yard are on timed irrigation. Monthly yard service included in rent. tenant responsible for all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



