1277 Kettner Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Light and airy 1 bedroom located in the newly remodeled Treo building in Little Italy! This furnished unit is comfortable, clean, and has a modern yet cozy feeling. Located on the 4th floor with a peak ocean view from your bedroom. Throughout the home are beautiful grey wood floors. The kitchen features quartz counters, a gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. There's a convenient area for bar stools when you have guests over. Comfortable fold out couch in the living room, a warm fireplace, and a nice