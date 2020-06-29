All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:20 AM

1277 Kettner Blvd

1277 Kettner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1277 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Light and airy 1 bedroom located in the newly remodeled Treo building in Little Italy! This furnished unit is comfortable, clean, and has a modern yet cozy feeling. Located on the 4th floor with a peak ocean view from your bedroom. Throughout the home are beautiful grey wood floors. The kitchen features quartz counters, a gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. There's a convenient area for bar stools when you have guests over. Comfortable fold out couch in the living room, a warm fireplace, and a nice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1277 Kettner Blvd have any available units?
1277 Kettner Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1277 Kettner Blvd have?
Some of 1277 Kettner Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1277 Kettner Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1277 Kettner Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1277 Kettner Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1277 Kettner Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1277 Kettner Blvd offer parking?
No, 1277 Kettner Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1277 Kettner Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1277 Kettner Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1277 Kettner Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1277 Kettner Blvd has a pool.
Does 1277 Kettner Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1277 Kettner Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1277 Kettner Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1277 Kettner Blvd has units with dishwashers.
