12761 Camino De La Breccia #84 Available 04/17/19 Exquisitely remodeled 2 bed/ 2 bath condo in the highly coveted 55+ Oak North Villas! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo in the 55+ community of Oaks North flows, with tile flooring throughout!



This home features a private brick courtyard featuring a serene fountain. This quaint entryway space guides you to the front door which opens up to a recently remodeled kitchen complimented by stainless steel appliances and granite countertops featuring a breakfast bar. This kitchen leads you to the open living/dining room area complete with vaulted ceilings.



The generously sized master bedroom is highlighted by large closets, track lighting, a ceiling fan,and direct access to a private back patio. A beautifully remodeled en suite with a step in shower is to the right among entry.



The guest bathroom is also remodeled and is just off the guest bedroom which could also double as a home office. Mirrored closet doors and a sliding door to the front patio gives this room a larger feel.



Included is a one car garage with plenty of extra storage!



Enjoy the use of the Oaks North Community Center of Rancho Bernardo and all their amenities such as tennis, swimming, lawn bowling and other activities.

This home is close to the Bernardo Winery which is the site of a weekly farmer's market.



Renters insurance required



