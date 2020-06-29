All apartments in San Diego
12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145

12685 Camino Mira Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

12685 Camino Mira Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 Available 03/16/20 Carmel Valley Condo in Del Mar Villa Complex - Lower level rental condo in Carmel Valley (San Diego) with a large outdoor patio in the quiet and prestigious Del Mar Villas complex. The unit features modern interiors with a remodeled kitchen featuring custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The condo's entry opens up to a spacious living room with a dining area adjacent to the condo's kitchen. Two large bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet and the other with mirrored wardrobe doors. Both bedrooms include an ensuite bathroom with granite countertop vanities and shower/tub combos. The condo includes a stacked washer/dryer. A reserved and covered carport parking spot is assigned to the unit. The Del Mar Villas complex has beautiful park-like landscaping with a common area pool, spa, clubhouse, gym and tennis courts. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The property is situated within close distance to schools, library, shopping, and the Carmel Valley Community Recreation Center. It is also just minutes from Del Mar beaches, One Paseo and Del Mar Highlands shopping plazas. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstate 5, 805 and Highway 56. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps. Schools nearby include: Carmel Del Mar Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Canyon Crest Academy or Torrey Pines High School.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 have any available units?
12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 have?
Some of 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 currently offering any rent specials?
12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 is pet friendly.
Does 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 offer parking?
Yes, 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 offers parking.
Does 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 have a pool?
Yes, 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 has a pool.
Does 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 have accessible units?
No, 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 does not have accessible units.
Does 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 does not have units with dishwashers.

