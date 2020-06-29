Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

12685 Camino Mira Del Mar #145 Available 03/16/20 Carmel Valley Condo in Del Mar Villa Complex - Lower level rental condo in Carmel Valley (San Diego) with a large outdoor patio in the quiet and prestigious Del Mar Villas complex. The unit features modern interiors with a remodeled kitchen featuring custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The condo's entry opens up to a spacious living room with a dining area adjacent to the condo's kitchen. Two large bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet and the other with mirrored wardrobe doors. Both bedrooms include an ensuite bathroom with granite countertop vanities and shower/tub combos. The condo includes a stacked washer/dryer. A reserved and covered carport parking spot is assigned to the unit. The Del Mar Villas complex has beautiful park-like landscaping with a common area pool, spa, clubhouse, gym and tennis courts. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The property is situated within close distance to schools, library, shopping, and the Carmel Valley Community Recreation Center. It is also just minutes from Del Mar beaches, One Paseo and Del Mar Highlands shopping plazas. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstate 5, 805 and Highway 56. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps. Schools nearby include: Carmel Del Mar Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Canyon Crest Academy or Torrey Pines High School.



