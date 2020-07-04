All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12673 Via Las Lenas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12673 Via Las Lenas
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

12673 Via Las Lenas

12673 Via Las Lenas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12673 Via Las Lenas, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 plus, bedroom home in Rancho Peasquitos Available now!! - Lovely 3 bedroom plus optional office/bedroom with full bath on first level. Attached 3 car garage, only 2 car parking access. Lots of storage. Cathedral ceilings lots of natural light. Large master suite and bath with large walk in closet. 2 bedrooms share jack and Jill bath. Laundry room located on the 2nd level. Nice yard landscape service included in rent. All appliance included.
Excellent location. Schools Deer Canyon Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle and Westview High School.
Please contact Janine for further information or to view. 619-922-5228.

(RLNE5332342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12673 Via Las Lenas have any available units?
12673 Via Las Lenas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 12673 Via Las Lenas currently offering any rent specials?
12673 Via Las Lenas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12673 Via Las Lenas pet-friendly?
No, 12673 Via Las Lenas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12673 Via Las Lenas offer parking?
Yes, 12673 Via Las Lenas offers parking.
Does 12673 Via Las Lenas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12673 Via Las Lenas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12673 Via Las Lenas have a pool?
No, 12673 Via Las Lenas does not have a pool.
Does 12673 Via Las Lenas have accessible units?
No, 12673 Via Las Lenas does not have accessible units.
Does 12673 Via Las Lenas have units with dishwashers?
No, 12673 Via Las Lenas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12673 Via Las Lenas have units with air conditioning?
No, 12673 Via Las Lenas does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University