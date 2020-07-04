12673 Via Las Lenas

Amenities

Beautiful 3 plus, bedroom home in Rancho Peasquitos Available now!! - Lovely 3 bedroom plus optional office/bedroom with full bath on first level. Attached 3 car garage, only 2 car parking access. Lots of storage. Cathedral ceilings lots of natural light. Large master suite and bath with large walk in closet. 2 bedrooms share jack and Jill bath. Laundry room located on the 2nd level. Nice yard landscape service included in rent. All appliance included.

Excellent location. Schools Deer Canyon Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle and Westview High School.

Please contact Janine for further information or to view. 619-922-5228.



(RLNE5332342)