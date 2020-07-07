Amenities

12640 Creekview Drive 120 Available 02/07/20 Lovely Savannah Terrace Home with Outstanding View - This wonderful corner unit condo is located in the Savannah Terrace community of Sabre Springs. It features a nice open floorplan and comfortable bedrooms. You will find the condo on the second floor.



As you walk through the front door, you are right away into the open living room which has a patio balcony. The living room also includes a fireplace for those colder winters. Connected to the living room you will find a bedroom and the kitchen.



The kitchen is installed with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tons of cabinet space for all your cooking needs. All appliance are included in this clean designed kitchen.



This Sabre Springs community boasts: a Community pool, Tennis Courts, a basketball court, indoor racquetball facilities, an outdoor BBQ area, and a fitness room. You are also located within the Poway Unified School District.



The condo also does come with a two car garage for parking and there is guest parking throughout the community. Apply today!



Renter Insurance is Required.



Pets are allowed upon approval.



