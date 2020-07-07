All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12640 Creekview Drive 120.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12640 Creekview Drive 120
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

12640 Creekview Drive 120

12640 Creekview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12640 Creekview Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
12640 Creekview Drive 120 Available 02/07/20 Lovely Savannah Terrace Home with Outstanding View - This wonderful corner unit condo is located in the Savannah Terrace community of Sabre Springs. It features a nice open floorplan and comfortable bedrooms. You will find the condo on the second floor.

As you walk through the front door, you are right away into the open living room which has a patio balcony. The living room also includes a fireplace for those colder winters. Connected to the living room you will find a bedroom and the kitchen.

The kitchen is installed with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tons of cabinet space for all your cooking needs. All appliance are included in this clean designed kitchen.

This Sabre Springs community boasts: a Community pool, Tennis Courts, a basketball court, indoor racquetball facilities, an outdoor BBQ area, and a fitness room. You are also located within the Poway Unified School District.

The condo also does come with a two car garage for parking and there is guest parking throughout the community. Apply today!

Renter Insurance is Required.

Pets are allowed upon approval.

(RLNE4550828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12640 Creekview Drive 120 have any available units?
12640 Creekview Drive 120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12640 Creekview Drive 120 have?
Some of 12640 Creekview Drive 120's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12640 Creekview Drive 120 currently offering any rent specials?
12640 Creekview Drive 120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12640 Creekview Drive 120 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12640 Creekview Drive 120 is pet friendly.
Does 12640 Creekview Drive 120 offer parking?
Yes, 12640 Creekview Drive 120 offers parking.
Does 12640 Creekview Drive 120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12640 Creekview Drive 120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12640 Creekview Drive 120 have a pool?
Yes, 12640 Creekview Drive 120 has a pool.
Does 12640 Creekview Drive 120 have accessible units?
No, 12640 Creekview Drive 120 does not have accessible units.
Does 12640 Creekview Drive 120 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12640 Creekview Drive 120 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University