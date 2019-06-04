12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45

Amenities
Highly Desirable Townhome in Central Carmel Valley - Unfurnished - Close to highly rated schools - Virtual Tour below - Turn in Application by June 30th and Receive $300.00 Off First Month Rent.
Virtual Tour here: https://kuula.co/share/7cglc/collection/7lxqY?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=0
2 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
2 Car Detached Tandem Garage
Updated flooring throughout the home and recently painted.
Beautiful Two Story Corner Town home with natural light through out. Gated community. Covered patio area to the front door. Living room has glass fireplace. Kitchen has Stove/oven, Microwave and Refrigerator. A/C included. Washer and Dryer in the Unit.
Elysian Community offers a pool, spa and fitness center. Award winning Carmel Creek school district. Close to shopping, restaurants, I-5/56 freeway and minutes to the beach.
Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties
For a showing please call Russ Tarvin (760) 525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
(RLNE4921452)