12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Highly Desirable Townhome in Central Carmel Valley - Unfurnished - Close to highly rated schools - Virtual Tour below - Turn in Application by June 30th and Receive $300.00 Off First Month Rent.



Virtual Tour here: https://kuula.co/share/7cglc/collection/7lxqY?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=0



2 Bedroom

2.5 Bathroom

2 Car Detached Tandem Garage



Updated flooring throughout the home and recently painted.



Beautiful Two Story Corner Town home with natural light through out. Gated community. Covered patio area to the front door. Living room has glass fireplace. Kitchen has Stove/oven, Microwave and Refrigerator. A/C included. Washer and Dryer in the Unit.



Elysian Community offers a pool, spa and fitness center. Award winning Carmel Creek school district. Close to shopping, restaurants, I-5/56 freeway and minutes to the beach.



Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties

For a showing please call Russ Tarvin (760) 525-0686

Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



(RLNE4921452)