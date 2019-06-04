All apartments in San Diego
12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45
12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45

12614 Carmel Country Road · (760) 525-0686
Location

12614 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1191 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly Desirable Townhome in Central Carmel Valley - Unfurnished - Close to highly rated schools - Virtual Tour below - Turn in Application by June 30th and Receive $300.00 Off First Month Rent.

Virtual Tour here: https://kuula.co/share/7cglc/collection/7lxqY?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=0

2 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
2 Car Detached Tandem Garage

Updated flooring throughout the home and recently painted.

Beautiful Two Story Corner Town home with natural light through out. Gated community. Covered patio area to the front door. Living room has glass fireplace. Kitchen has Stove/oven, Microwave and Refrigerator. A/C included. Washer and Dryer in the Unit.

Elysian Community offers a pool, spa and fitness center. Award winning Carmel Creek school district. Close to shopping, restaurants, I-5/56 freeway and minutes to the beach.

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties
For a showing please call Russ Tarvin (760) 525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE4921452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 have any available units?
12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 have?
Some of 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 currently offering any rent specials?
12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 pet-friendly?
No, 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 offer parking?
Yes, 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 does offer parking.
Does 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 have a pool?
Yes, 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 has a pool.
Does 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 have accessible units?
No, 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 does not have accessible units.
Does 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12614 Carmel Country Rd. #45 does not have units with dishwashers.
