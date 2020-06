Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

AVAILABLE 7/15- Crest Del Mar has always been a prime location and this unit is situated very conveniently in the complex. This home is Pristine - Private Entrance, large rooms plus balcony off kitchen highlight this unit. Pristine, Light and Bright with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and prime living spaces. Upstairs laundry with full size machines. Extra large 2 car garage has expansive extra storage space of garage. Complex has pool/spa/gym. This is a must see unit.