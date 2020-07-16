All apartments in San Diego
1240 India St 1112

1240 India Street · (619) 348-5099
Location

1240 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1240 India St 1112 · Avail. now

$3,650

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
Gorgeous Unit in Little Italy - UNFURNISHED or FURNISHED

***Monthly income of at least $7900.00 per month. Please do not request a viewing if your monthly income is NOT at least two times the rent***

Gorgeous Split level unit located on the11th floor in Little Italy. High End Finishes, Mahogany Wood Flooring, Granite Counter-Tops. Tiled Backsplash Spectacular views of the City, Bay & Sunsets from both floors. 1st floor features a large living room, kitchen, dining room and 1/2 bathroom, with lots of natural light from the Ceiling to floor Windows. The 2nd floor features the master bedroom & bathroom, 2nd bedroom & full bathroom. Onsite 24hr door man, Pool, Gym, assigned parking and an extra storage unit.View by appointment only. Virtual tour is also available. Walking distance to downtown.

(RLNE5874663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 India St 1112 have any available units?
1240 India St 1112 has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 India St 1112 have?
Some of 1240 India St 1112's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 India St 1112 currently offering any rent specials?
1240 India St 1112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 India St 1112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 India St 1112 is pet friendly.
Does 1240 India St 1112 offer parking?
Yes, 1240 India St 1112 offers parking.
Does 1240 India St 1112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 India St 1112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 India St 1112 have a pool?
Yes, 1240 India St 1112 has a pool.
Does 1240 India St 1112 have accessible units?
No, 1240 India St 1112 does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 India St 1112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 India St 1112 does not have units with dishwashers.
