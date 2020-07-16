1240 India St 1112

Amenities
Gorgeous Unit in Little Italy - UNFURNISHED or FURNISHED
***Monthly income of at least $7900.00 per month. Please do not request a viewing if your monthly income is NOT at least two times the rent***
Gorgeous Split level unit located on the11th floor in Little Italy. High End Finishes, Mahogany Wood Flooring, Granite Counter-Tops. Tiled Backsplash Spectacular views of the City, Bay & Sunsets from both floors. 1st floor features a large living room, kitchen, dining room and 1/2 bathroom, with lots of natural light from the Ceiling to floor Windows. The 2nd floor features the master bedroom & bathroom, 2nd bedroom & full bathroom. Onsite 24hr door man, Pool, Gym, assigned parking and an extra storage unit.View by appointment only. Virtual tour is also available. Walking distance to downtown.
