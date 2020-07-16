1240 India St 1112

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman gym parking pool

Gorgeous Unit in Little Italy - UNFURNISHED or FURNISHED



***Monthly income of at least $7900.00 per month. Please do not request a viewing if your monthly income is NOT at least two times the rent***



Gorgeous Split level unit located on the11th floor in Little Italy. High End Finishes, Mahogany Wood Flooring, Granite Counter-Tops. Tiled Backsplash Spectacular views of the City, Bay & Sunsets from both floors. 1st floor features a large living room, kitchen, dining room and 1/2 bathroom, with lots of natural light from the Ceiling to floor Windows. The 2nd floor features the master bedroom & bathroom, 2nd bedroom & full bathroom. Onsite 24hr door man, Pool, Gym, assigned parking and an extra storage unit.View by appointment only. Virtual tour is also available. Walking distance to downtown.



(RLNE5874663)